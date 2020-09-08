Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan, Son of Ex-Husky, Commits to Washington

Chance Bogan, who on Monday committed to the University of Washington football team, talked about using his 6-foot-4, 205-pound body to gain separation as a wide receiver or tight end from defensive backs in this recent interview with Kaila Olin of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated.

"I tell my QB to fade it up," Bogan told Olin on Dawg Thoughts Radio.

Bogan, from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, chose the Huskies over teams such as Arizona State, Colorado, Utah and Tennessee. His father, Curtis, played for the UW in the early 1990s.

Listen as the younger Bogan discusses how he's handling his school work with on-line classes and how he's using the down time as an opportunity to gain more physical development in the weight room in preparing for a possible 2020 football season.

Bogan's commit story to come.