Mason James Commitment Marks Pivotal Moment for UW Football
They took a player away from Oklahoma who lived down the street. One of the highest-rated offensive linemen away from Oregon. A top quarterback off the East Coast. Three players out of Las Vegas.
College football recruiting often is all about shiny optics and the University of Washington football program seems to have a lot to show off right now after pulling 4-star wide receiver Mason James out of the Midwest, further enhancing Montlake as a place to be.
With James' Thursday commitment reveal, the Huskies shot up to No. 13 on On3's latest 2026 recruiting rankings, and No. 20 on 247Sports' listing.
"I'm really glad it's over," James told KREF TV in Norman, Oklahoma. "I found a perfect place for me."
While Kalen DeBoer established himself in Montlake as an elite football coach and took it elsewhere, Jedd Fisch and staff might even be better recruiters than their predecessors as they pile up talent from all corners.
James, due to his proximity to the University of Oklahoma, the Texas Longhorns and even Notre Dame and his decision to come west to play for the Huskies, could be as impactful as any player in showing that the UW is an upper-echelon place to play.
Sort of like what Oregon was doing until it had all of its marquee players de-commit this recruiting cycle -- see where the Ducks rank on the latest 247 recruiting list below.
Players who sign with the blue-blood teams always say they want to join up with college football's very best talent.
James and Greene, with their long lists of suitors, would qualify along those lines and could be highly influential in keeping the UW recruiting momentum going.
Pulling James, Oklahoma's No. 1-ranked player, out of that state was what teams had been doing to the Huskies in recent years in terms of the best locally produced players, with Oregon in recent years taking Josh Conerly Jr., Brayden Platt and Greene, at least temporarily, from the area.
With Big Ten membership, an extra sunny June recruiting weekend and considerable talent beginning to stack up at the UW -- see young guys such as John Mills, Champ Taulealea, Rahshawn Clark and Rylon "Batman" Dillard Allen on the roster -- the Huskies seemingly have more to sell.
This James commitment marks a pivotal moment for Washington football and its recruiting push.
