Multi-talented Dylan Robinson commits to Huskies
Dylan Robinson apparently is so skilled as a football player, he doesn't have.a definitive position. Notre Dame sees him as a deep-threat wide receiver. The University of Washington had cornerbacks coach John Richardson extend a scholarship offer to him. One recruiting service insists Robinson is best suited as a safety.
On Thursday, Robinson decided he will let the Huskies figure it all out and determine the best place for him on the football field once he committed to Jedd Fisch's staff, choosing the UW over Notre Dame and UCLA.
With his pledge, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Robinson from Bonita High School in La Verne, California, provided the Huskies with their 22nd 2025 commitment and seventh 4-star player in this recruiting class.
“The Washington staff is like an NFL staff," he told the On3 site before revealing his decision. "They have great experience, so I feel I could be developed there. It feels like family there and I like the staff. Coach turned Arizona around and at Washington, he just needs to keep things going. The staff is what makes Washington stand out.”
While everyone views Robinson differently in terms of of his most suitable position, everyone is in agreement that he's exceptionally fast. At Southern California's Under Armour Next camp, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds and he's likely faster than that, too.
“That was my first 40 that I've ever run," he told On3. "I feel like I could have done better. They only let me run one because I did pretty good, so that was my first 40. I think I could always do better.”
For a 9-3 Bonita Bearcats team last season, he caught 22 passes for 514 yards and 6 touchdowns, and finished with 69 tackles, 5 pass break-ups and 4 interceptions.
UCLA made the first scholarship offer to Robinson and had him in for his final recruiting visit. The Rose Bowl, home of the Bruins, is just 25 miles from his hometown, which similar to the iconic stadium sits at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. Yet it wasn't enough to keep him home to play college football.
Bonita High has been the launching pad for several big-league baseball players and most notably the 1946 Heisman Trophy winner, Glenn Davis, a running back who played for Army and in the NFL. The school football stadium is named for Davis.
Robinson count himself among the next promising athletes to emerge from the school, along with 4-star linebacker Noah Karim Mikhail, who was recruited by the UW but recently committed to Texas A&M.
In finalizing his college football destination, Robinson waited to announce after most FBS prospects to make sure he had made the right decision. Now all he needs is one position to call his own -- or maybe not, should Fisch's staff gets creative with him.
