Noah Roberts Sets UW Visit On Ohio State Weekend
September 27 will be a big day for University of Washington football, maybe the biggest day of the season.
Ohio State will visit Husky Stadium in a game that could be more impactful than any other in the coming months, including an expected bowl game.
Also, 4-star running back Noah Roberts from Arizona, Basha High School and the Class of 2027 will be in Montlake on that weekend to take a look around.
That day, he'll watch Basha alum and former teammate Demond Williams Jr. lead the Huskies up against Ohio State, both of whom are on his visit list, which is seven schools strong at the moment.
Roberts' first visit will be to Columbus to watch the defending national champion Buckeyes take on No. 1-ranked Texas next weekend, then he'll tour the Husky facilities and watch the UW-Ohio State game a month later.
After that, it's on to see Oregon, Arizona State, Michigan, Alabama and Texas, in that order.
With so much crossover in his recruiting, process, with Ohio State playing both Texas and Washington in games he will witness in person, it will be important for Jedd Fisch's program to show it is ready for prime time if the UW has any hopes of landing Roberts.
As a sophomore last fall, Roberts showed off his considerable offensive talents by rushing 152 times for 1,067 yards and 19 touchdowns, and catching 32 passes for 358 yards and 5 scores for an 11-2 Basha team in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. His 24 TDs were a school record.
As a freshman, he took handoffs from Demond Williams Jr. and rushed 53 times for 340 yards and 2 scores, and caught 17 passes for 276 yards and 2 more TDs. Williams, then a senior, was in the midst of a record 3,250-yard, 34-touchdown passing season.
Basha opens its season against Brophy College Prep on Thursday night before Roberts flies a couple of time zones away to have Ohio State wine and dine him.
The running back still has two high school seasons to play in Arizona before making the jump to the college level.
