Incredibly, Zach Durfee Has Never Played Against Oregon Before

The edge rusher has spent three seasons at the UW, but hasn't been on the field with the Ducks yet. That will change on Saturday.

Dan Raley

As Zach Durfee's University of Washington football career draws to a close, he's played in some big moments.

He's drawn snaps against Texas in the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinals two years ago in New Orleans.

The senior edge rusher has been on the field against Ohio State this year and Michigan last year, though he was injured each time -- either coming in or going out -- and didn't play a significant amount.

He's been on the field for a pair of Apple Cups against Washington State, winning one and losing one.

So Durfee has experienced college football at its highest levels, at a fairly significant emotional pitch.

Yet because of NCAA paperwork and those nagging injuries, he hasn't played in an Oregon game yet.

As a UW football player, he still hasn't really lived.

That will change on Saturday afternoon when the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Minnesota native comes out for his final game at Husky Stadium against the fifth-ranked Ducks (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten).

On Tuesday, when asked about this discrepency in a media session, Durfee went from a stone cold expression to having his eyes light up and his checks turn even more flush than they usually are.

"It's a fight between two teams that don't like each other," he said, "and something I'm super excited for."

During his first season Durfee missed both Oregon games, in Seattle and in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas -- and 36-33 and 34-31 UW victories -- because the NCAA insisted he was a double transfer who was ineligible until he had been in school for a year, a rule since rescinded.

Last year, his double turf toe injuries prevented him from appearing in the game in Eugene and the Huskies could have used him, losing 49-21, without much of a defensive push up front.

"I've been up and around the building two years now, preparing for that game, so I've have been around it and seen it up close," he said. "It's not like somethng ... Big Ten football is tough, physical games so we're ready for it."

The great dislike between the schools -- or at least football programs -- is not lost on him.

"Yeah, it's the best sort of games," he said.

From Dawson, Minnesota, Durfee no doubt grew up around the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry game, which is played for the Paul Bunyan Axe trophy.

Considering his Midwest roots, he's no doubt watched Ohio State and Michigan get after it.

And, of course, he twice played the Cougars and soaked that in.

Yet, the Husky defender, who plays a physical brand of football, understands he's in for a treat this weekend.

"There's still that hatred between two teams, if you want to call it that, but this one is a little different," Durfee said. "We can all agree they're a much better team than Washingon State in that regard. There's a little more high stakes."

And a little more hate.

Dan Raley
