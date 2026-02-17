NY Point Guard To Choose From UW, 3 Others on Tuesday

The University of Washington basketball team has more than three dozen 2026 scholarship offers floating around out there, but no firm commitments just yet.

On Tuesday, point guard Dylan Mingo from Farmingdale, New York -- considered the No. 8 player in the country -- will decide between Baylor, North Carolina, Penn State and Washington as he brings his recruitment to an end.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Mingo from Long Island Luthernan is such a high-profile recruit, he will reveal his college basketball destination on the air on ESPN's First Take with the very opionated Stephen A. Smith at 8:40 a.m. PST.

If that individual match-up provides any hints, Smith is a fellow New Yorker who went to college in North Carolina, though it was at Winston-Salem State.

Mingo hasn't added or subtracted to his list of schools since he announced the aforementioned foursome as his choices in November.

Breaking it down, the UW is sort of an outlier among those in the running for this talented kid.

Penn State makes sense for Mingo because his brother, Kayden, is a 6-foot-3 freshman starter and the second-leading scorer for the Nittany Lions.

The younger Mingo, in fact, came through Alaska Airlines Arena last Wednsday and had 13 points in Penn State's 63-60 victory over the UW.

Dylan Mingo's one-time high school teammate, VJ Edgecombe, played a season for Baylor before heading to the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers, so there's a connection with the Texas school.

North Carolina, of course, is North Carolina. Blue blood. Major player. Maybe the favorite in this Mingo sweepstakes.

The Huskies?

Danny Sprinkle is a relatively young and tough-minded coach who seems to resonate with players. He collected a fair amount of talent this past season, which included freshmen Hannes Steinbach, JJ Mandaquit, Jasir Rencher and Courtland Muldrew.

Mingo took an official visit to Montlake last Aug. 1 and in ensuing months has looked over, in this order, Penn State, Baylor and North Carolina.

In June in Rockhill, South Carolina, Mingo wowed the assembled 100 NBA scouts and college coaches by averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists at the NPBA Top 100 camp.

