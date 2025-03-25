Inside The Huskies

Oklahoma Receiver and UW Target Could Decide Soon

Mason James has traveled to Seattle and the University of Washington to look around, coming out for Junior Day activities two weeks ago.

He's entertained Husky receivers coach Kevin Cummings at his North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, in mid-January.

He no doubt knows all about Demond Williams Jr. and what the young UW quarterback can do for him -- see Giles Jackson, Sun Bowl.

Now it's the 4-star pass-catcher's move.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound James has informed the On3 recruiting site he's down to five schools in Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington, and his decision is coming "sooner than I thought."

The Longhorns are a late add, which might not bode well for the UW and the rest of this guy's suitors.

However, the Huskies remain in the mix as the outlier with all of these Central time zone schools.

Besides, his North High quarterback from last season, Owen Eshelman, is coming to the Northwest. Eshelman signed to play for Washington State.

While most receivers are described as quick or fast, meaning they're either a short-distance target or a deep threat, James is said to be both.

He has 4.5-second speed in the 40 and is probably faster. For a 4-8 team last season, he caught 56 passes for 1,233 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reports indicate he's supposed to return to Montlake in early April for another round of Jedd Fisch and Company hard sell, but it's not clear if he'll still be uncommitted by then.

He's pared his scholarship offers from 30 to 10 to five, recently shedding Arizona State, Florida, Kansas State, Kentucky Michigan and Ole Miss along the way, while adding those Longhorns late in the process.

