Portland Offensive Tackle Pledged to Minnesota to Visit UW
Zac Stascausky plays his high school football in Portland, for Central Catholic High School, the 6A Oregon state champs. Entering his senior year, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle has agreed to pursue the college game at the University of Minnesota.
Yet as everyone knows by now at the FBS level, nothing is binding until a signed national letter of intent is turned in.
Enter Jedd Fisch's University of Washington coaching staff, which recently made a scholarship offer to Stascausky and will have him in for a recruiting visit soon and try to convince him to play for the Huskies.
"The Washington offer means a lot to me because I love the Pacifc Northwest," Stascausky told Andrew Nemec of Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting network. "As far as my commitment to Minnesota, I am still committed, but I will be taking a trip to Seattle to meet the new coaching staff."
No visit date has been made public by Stascausky. Yet should he change his mind after a tour of the UW and stay close to home, he won't have seen the last of Minnesota. The Huskies and Gophers are scheduled to play during the 2026 season at Husky Stadium.
The UW has faced Minnesota 17 times, more than any other Big Ten team, but not since 1977, when a Warren Moon-quarterbacked team lost 19-17 in Minneapolis on the way to the Rose Bowl and a 27-20 victory over Michigan.
For now, Stascausky is making sure to say all the right things considering his commitment to Minnesota, but the Gophers have every right to feel concerned about possibly losing the Oregon rcruit to the UW.
"Things with Minnesota are great," he said. "I think it’s a great school and would be a great option for me."
You can read Andrew Nemec's SI story right here.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington