Zac Stascausky remains committed to Minnesota, but will visit Washington Huskies
Central Catholic (Oregon) offensive tackle Zac Stascausky has drawn rave reviews from within his high school football program, a perennial state-title contender.
The Rams have produced a handful of All-Americans and future NFL'ers, and the 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle stacks right up - even if some of the recruiting services haven't (yet?) rated him as such.
In fact, SBLive/Sports Illustrated has Stascausky listed as the state's top prospect in the class of 2025, a far cry from his No. 5 rating on 247Sports.
So, when he committed to the Minnesota Gophers this summer, it was viewed as a massive victory for the Midwest program.
Bur they've suddenly got some competition.
Over the weekend, Stascausky picked up an offer from the Washington Huskies, and it may be a big one for him.
"The Washington offer means a lot to me because I love the Pacifc Northwest," he said. "As far as my commitment to Minnesota, I am still committed, but I will be taking a trip to Seattle to meet the new coaching staff."
Stascausky has spoken highly of Minnesota for months, and has a strong relationship with his future position coach.
"Things with Minnesota are great," he said. "I think it’s a great school and would be a great option for me. I talk most with Coach Cal [Brian Callahan], the offensive line coach."
Still, Washington has quickly emerged as a recruiting power player in the Northwest under Jedd Fisch.
Oregon's status as a national power on the recruiting trail has left the state of Oregon wide open - and the Huskies have pounced.
Washington has 2025 commitments from West Linn tight end/defensive end Baron Naone, 247Sports' No. 1-ranked player in the state, and fast-rising Nelson defensive lineman Dominic Macon, an undefeated state-champion wrestler with upside.
But that's not all.
The Huskies also secured the early commitment of Lakeridge athlete Ansu Sanoe, one of the most coveted running back prospects to come out of the state in the past decade.
Could Washington's offer to Stascausky be the first move in his eventual flip to a commitment closer to home?
It's definitely something to keep an eye on going forward.