Recruit Comes To 4-Way Stop In Picking His School, UW Included

The University of Washington football program lately has taken great pride in moving mountains.

A year ago, it was John Mills, Champ Taulealea and Jack Shaffer who reported to Montlake winter workouts as freshman offensive linemen each weighing in excess of 360 pounds.

For spring football this past April, the UW welcomed freshman offensive tackle Dominic Harris to the roster, with the Las Vegas lad packing 356 pounds.

Bigger is better is the Husky battle cry.

However, there appears to be a glitch in this big-body munitions build-up, with the UW's latest monster-sized target unable to decide whether to order the filet mignon, the ribeye, the porterhouse or the top sirloin cut.

In other words, 6-foot-5, 340-pound Dajohn Yarborough has admitted that at this late recruiting date he still can't bring himself to choose a final college football destination from among California, Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington, according to recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman of Rivals.

As soon as Huffman posted this development on Tuesday at mid-day, Yarborough reposted with a question mark next to a house emoji.

Yarborough, who plays for Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, seems like a fun-loving guy, especially when looking at all of the smiling, gregarious images that have come out of his recent recruiting visits with him hugging and mugging with various staff recruiters.

Similarly, we're guessing he's just one of those guys who literally has trouble saying no to anyone just being polite.

He previously set an announcement date of June 27, but then switched to July 11, to stretch this thing out a little farther.

Since February, Yarborough was able to cut his choices from 10, going in different directions with Alabama, Arizona State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCLA and Wisconsin.

ASU and Minnesota might have been tough decisions for him, too, considering he currently lives in the Phoenix suburbs and he moved there from Minnesota.

Dajohn Yarborough meets with UW coaches Michael Switzer and Jedd Fisch during the winter. | Yarborough

He's a most desirable recruit because he's so athletic while carrying a ton of mass. He posted himself skipping rope last week. He also posted a photo of him wearing a black UW workout shirt.

For now, he's taken all of his official visits, touring the UW and Florida State last.

It's just a matter of picking a school, figuring he's going to be well-fed and eventually sent out on the field to open up some holes.

It's either the West Coast, East Coast or Gulf Coast for this 4-star player. It's his move.