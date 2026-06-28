Huskies Await July Decisions Of 3 Line Recruits

The Huskies have fed them, entertained them and twisted their arms.

Now it's time for three well-regarded offensive linemen -- two from Arizona and one from just down the freeway -- to decide if any or all of them want to play football for the University of Washington.

Over the next two weeks, Gecova Doyal, Tye Kennedy and Dajohn Yarborough will wrap things up with widely-publicized decisions.

Jedd Fisch's recruiters should land one of these guys for sure, two would be a bonus and three would represent an unqualified success.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star IOL Gecova Doyal will announce his commitment live during Rivals Summer Signing Day on July 1📺



Doyal's finalists are Washington, Oregon, UCLA and Utah.



Read: https://t.co/w3U05jVkcD pic.twitter.com/QCfzHqkQOR — Rivals (@Rivals) June 23, 2026

With big guys, it's hard to make predictions because just the tiniest thing can sway them to their college destination, such as the flavor of the barbecue sauce on their medium-cooked steak in the team mess hall.

Next Wednesday, Doyal and Kennedy will reveal their plans on something trumpeted as the Rivals Summer Signing Day show as the recruitniks try to commercialize this process even more. Yarborough will wait until Saturday, July 11, to let everyone know what he's thinking.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Doyal is a 4-star recruit and the local kid from Puyallup High School who lists his options as Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Washington.

Early forecasts suggest he will end up either in Eugene or Montlake.

Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View offensive tackle Tye Kennedy is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday, July 1 on the @Rivals Summer Signing Day show…https://t.co/ElZe3KJipe pic.twitter.com/VXNlSV5IOX — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 27, 2026

Kennedy, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound son of legendary Husky offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy, hails from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, and is down to Michigan, Utah and Washington.

Thirty-eight years ago, his father picked out a school from among Michigan, USC and the Huskies.

It would be a bit of a surprise, considering that both Tye and Lincoln pulled on UW uniforms last week on a Seattle recruiting visit, if the son ended up anywhere but at his father's old school.

That brings us to Yarborough, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound man child originally from Minnesota who moved to Arizona in 2025 to play his final two seasons of high school ball.

He would up in Chandler at Basha High School, where a young Demond Williams Jr. cut his teeth as a quarterback before coming to the UW.

Yarborough will pick from among California, Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington.

From posted images, he seemed to enjoy himself wherever he went and gave no real clue as to whom he was leaning.

With the local kid, the legacy family kid and the extra big kid, the Huskies appears to be in the running for each one.