San Francisco Basketball Recruit Has Huskies Among Final 5
Jasir Rencher sounds a lot like Jack Reacher, real and fictional guys who have a physical presence and bring a lot of intrigue to what they do.
Reacher was a film role for Tom Cruise and Alan Ritchson -- Rencher is authentic as an attention-getter.
A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from San Francisco's Archbishop Riordan High Schoo and the Class of 2025, Rencher this week narrowed his college choices to LSU, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Washington.
His connection to the Huskies goes back 13 months, beginning with an offer from Coach Danny Sprinkle when he was at Utah State and continuing on with his new UW staff.
"Washington, I was on with him on Facetime for 40 minutes," Rencher said of Sprinkle to Simply Basketball when asked with whom he has made strong recruiting connection .
Sprinkle offered this big guard on Sept. 18 last year on behalf of Utah State and Mike Hopkins' UW staff followed with its own offer last Oct. 17. The guard is scheduled for a Husky visit on Oct. 5.
Rencher, who has played for Damon Lillard's AAU basketball team, pencils out as the nation's No. 92 player nationally, 16th as a small forward (though he's being talked about more as a guard), and as the No. 12 California player, according to 247Sports.
The attraction to him is his inside-out game, one in which he plays above the rims more than most guards yet has a 3-point shot that is elite.
He helped his Riordan team finish 25-5 last season and advance to the CIF Northern California state tournament, where it lost to Salesian College Preparatory School 49-44 in the semifinals and had its 16-game winning streak end.
With so much to like about him, Rencher has his pick of schools but insists he holds just one criteria that's important to him and needs to be fulfilled.
"I want to play as a freshman," he said. "I want to make an impact as a freshman."
