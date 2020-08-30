SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Scoutlook: Washington Huskies TE Jack Yary

Trevor Mueller

In February, the University of Washington program clearly was disappointed when Jack Yary committed to Clay Helton and the USC Trojans over the Huskies.  

Ultimately, Yary had a change of heart, never enrolled at USC and made his intentions publicly known that he planned to enroll at Washington. It took a month to make it happen, but Yary is now in school.

Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven breaks down Jack Yary’s strengths and weaknesses, and tells why his flip to Washington is intriguing.

Size: At 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, Yary is the ideal size for a high-level tight end.

Speed: Yary has above average speed and is especially dangerous on seam routes.

Strength: Yary’s strength is highlighted in his tape when blocking. He stays low and moves through defenders.

Hands: Jack Yary has good hands. He concentrates well in traffic when making the catch. He has a good feeling for when to catch a pass with his body in anticipation of getting hit. In the open field, he catches balls away from his body, giving him the ability to move upfield.

Feet: With a solid base and quick feet, Yary moves well. Because of his base, he is always balanced and rarely tangles up his bottom half.

Football IQ: Yary shows his IQ by exploiting the soft spots on a defense against both zone and man coverage. He finds the soft spots in zone coverage and exploits the seam when covered in man.

Scoutlook: Jack Yary looks like he was built to be a tight end at Washington. He has the ability to be a threat in the passing game and as a run blocker. As a blocker, he is fundamentally sound and quick on his feet, giving him a solid foundation that might enable him to play early in his career. To complement his blocking, he has significant height and his large catch radius makes him a well-rounded and complete prospect. He has a high floor with the chance to become an elite tight end.

Husky Comparison: Drew Sample

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pick a Number: Ex-Husky Jake Haener Gets the One He Wanted at Fresno State

The former UW backup is considered the frontrunner for the job at his new Mountain West school but faces a season postponement.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

The Story Behind Washington's First Football Family and How It Came Together

The Jameses were barely teenagers, attending a firefighters benefit, in the middle of Ohio when they met.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Names to Know: Three Impactful Freshmen to Watch

Husky Maven's Tiana Cole breaks down a trio of freshmen standouts to keep an eye on in our new weekly segment Names to Know.

Tiana Cole

by

Dan Raley

Lute Olson Set the Bar High for Huskies and Rest of League to Follow

The former University of Arizona basketball coach died this week at 85. He wasn't afraid to come into Seattle and try to take a player or two.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Ohio State Lands Top DL; UW's Chances of Landing Tuimoloau Improve

The Huskies have drawn even or have taken the lead in the recruitment for JT Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic High school's and SI All-American defensive tackle.

Mike Martin

by

Tiana.Cole

Tryon Gives Up UW Eligibility, Puts Name in Next Year's NFL Draft

The junior outside linebacker is considered a possible first-rounder, won't wait for Pac-12 season to resume.

Dan Raley

Would You Buy a Car From Nick Saban? How Don James Made Him Become a Coach

The story of the Alabama leader's introduction to football coaching ties back to his insistent Kent State head coach.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ohio State Tried Everything It Could to Hire Don James Away from Washington

The legendary coach's wife recounts the time the Buckeyes came calling and offered him a chance to return home and fulfill a dream.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

In Limited Reps, Ex-Husky Jacob Eason Making Strides in Colts' Camp

The rookie quarterback and fifth-round draft pick from Washington shows off athleticism that surprised even the Indianapolis general manager.

Dan Raley

Big Picture: Washington's Inside Linebacker Recruiting and Depth Chart

Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes an in-depth look at the inside linebacker position and what to expect in the coming season.

Mike Martin