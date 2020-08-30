Scoutlook: Washington Huskies TE Jack Yary

In February, the University of Washington program clearly was disappointed when Jack Yary committed to Clay Helton and the USC Trojans over the Huskies.

Ultimately, Yary had a change of heart, never enrolled at USC and made his intentions publicly known that he planned to enroll at Washington. It took a month to make it happen, but Yary is now in school.

Trevor Mueller of Husky Maven breaks down Jack Yary’s strengths and weaknesses, and tells why his flip to Washington is intriguing.

Size: At 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, Yary is the ideal size for a high-level tight end.

Speed: Yary has above average speed and is especially dangerous on seam routes.

Strength: Yary’s strength is highlighted in his tape when blocking. He stays low and moves through defenders.

Hands: Jack Yary has good hands. He concentrates well in traffic when making the catch. He has a good feeling for when to catch a pass with his body in anticipation of getting hit. In the open field, he catches balls away from his body, giving him the ability to move upfield.

Feet: With a solid base and quick feet, Yary moves well. Because of his base, he is always balanced and rarely tangles up his bottom half.

Football IQ: Yary shows his IQ by exploiting the soft spots on a defense against both zone and man coverage. He finds the soft spots in zone coverage and exploits the seam when covered in man.

Scoutlook: Jack Yary looks like he was built to be a tight end at Washington. He has the ability to be a threat in the passing game and as a run blocker. As a blocker, he is fundamentally sound and quick on his feet, giving him a solid foundation that might enable him to play early in his career. To complement his blocking, he has significant height and his large catch radius makes him a well-rounded and complete prospect. He has a high floor with the chance to become an elite tight end.

Husky Comparison: Drew Sample