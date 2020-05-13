Scoutlook: Kuao Peihopa, Built to Play Husky DL Right Away

Size: Peihopa is a load at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds. His size is D-1 ready. He carries his 306-pound frame well and looks athletic.

Speed: Peihopa has a good first step and is quick in short bursts. He'll also improve in this area before he gets to Washington.

Strength: He's very strong and uses his weight to push offensive linemen around. He is consistently bullying double-teams and disrupting the pocket.

Hands: His hands and his footwork separate Peihopa and make him college-football ready. He sheds linemen with rips and swim moves. He's developed a punch that forces fumbles, a skill not typical for a defensive tackle.

Footwork: The former offensive lineman has exceptional feet. He moves laterally in effortless fashion and changes direction quickly. He's rarely off balance because of how light he is on his feet.

Football IQ: Peihopa picks up skills from many players who play different positions. His experience on the O-line has given him a deeper understanding of how to attack an offense. He's quick to recognize screen passes and uses his footwork to change direction and stop the play.

Scoutlook: Kuao Pihopa has a bright career at the University of Washington. His size and technique are the foundation of a very dangerous two-technique lineman. He will have every opportunity to compete for a spot in the rotation at a deep position.

Husky Comparison: Elijah Qualls