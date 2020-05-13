HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Scoutlook: Kuao Peihopa, Built to Play Husky DL Right Away

Trevor Mueller

Size: Peihopa is a load at 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds. His size is D-1 ready. He carries his 306-pound frame well and looks athletic.

Speed: Peihopa has a good first step and is quick in short bursts. He'll also improve in this area before he gets to Washington.

Strength: He's very strong and uses his weight to push offensive linemen around. He is consistently bullying double-teams and disrupting the pocket.

Hands: His hands and his footwork separate Peihopa and make him college-football ready. He sheds linemen with rips and swim moves. He's developed a punch that forces fumbles, a skill not typical for a defensive tackle.

Footwork: The former offensive lineman has exceptional feet. He moves laterally in effortless fashion and changes direction quickly. He's rarely off balance because of how light he is on his feet.

Football IQ: Peihopa picks up skills from many players who play different positions. His experience on the O-line has given him a deeper understanding of how to attack an offense. He's quick to recognize screen passes and uses his footwork to change direction and stop the play.

Scoutlook: Kuao Pihopa has a bright career at the University of Washington. His size and technique are the foundation of a very dangerous two-technique lineman. He will have every opportunity to compete for a spot in the rotation at a deep position.

Husky Comparison: Elijah Qualls

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ty Goes to the Winner: UW's Jones Looks for Bounce-Back after Incomplete Season

The Huskies wide receiver was on the cusp of being a big-time player when injuries ruined his 2019 season and robbed Jacob Eason of a No. 1 target. He can get it all back.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

It's a Week to NCAA Waiver Vote: How Will It Affect the Huskies?

USC quarterbacks JT Daniels and Jack Sears still have their names in the transfer portal. Where will they end up?

Dan Raley

Even in the Pandemic Pause, the Huskies' Jimmy Lake Looks Ready to Coach at All Times

New University of Washington football leader never shuts off his energy, even when put on hold as the head guy.

Dan Raley

Utah Coach to Jimmy Lake: Hang Onto What Already Works For the Huskies

Kyle Whittingham said he still uses some of the things that Urban Meyer installed with the Utes football program.

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Robert Wyrsch, Growing into a UW O-Lineman

Robert Wyrsch is an offensive-lineman commit for Washington's 2021 class. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look into the Northern California native's game.

Trevor Mueller

UW's Jimmy Lake Wants NCAA Commonality in College Football Restart

Huskies coach said college governing body should set one date for everyone to follow in resuming football program operations.

Dan Raley

Listen: Interview with 2021 O-Line commit Robert Wyrsch

Trevor Mueller from 4th and inches talks with Robert Wyrsch about his game and why he committed to the Huskies.

Trevor Mueller

Sonny Sixkiller's 1971 Crash: 'He Knocked Me Into a House'

The iconic University of Washington quarterback landed up against a residence in his car but he was unhurt in the early morning Seattle auto accident.

Dan Raley

Back for More: Oft-Injured Kizer Looks for Relief, Close-Out Playing Time

His football career has been interrupted multiple times by back injuries.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Coaches: All Options On the Table For Holding a Football Season

League makes Shaw, Helton and Rolovich available in first of four coaches' conference calls with media.

Dan Raley