Scoutlook: 2021 DL Finau Comes Without Fanfare; That Doesn't Mean He Won't Get It

The Washington Huskies received a recent commitment from Siaosi Finau, a relatively unknown defensive tackle from Renton, Washington. Finau should show himself to be an aggressive run-stuffer with the potential to develop into a quality starter by year three at Washington.

Size: At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Finau fits the mold of a D-1 caliber defensive lineman.

Speed: For his size, Finau moves well. He has a good first step and can catch up to ball carriers.

Strength: As a run-stopper, Finau uses his body to gain leverage on offensive linemen. He has a lot to offer once he learns to stay lower when coming out of his stance.

Hands: The most polished part of Finau's game is his hands. He is violent when using them. He throws around offensive linemen. At the next level, he will have to develop more moves to deal with high-level athletes.

Feet: Finau has quick feet and changes direction well. Because of his ability to stop and start, he is never out of a play.

Football IQ: Playing for a non-traditional power like Renton High School, Finau has learned how to make an impact while opposing offenses design plays away from him. He reads offensive lines well and knows where the play is going.

Scoutlook: Siaosi Finau was listed on most recruiting services but his film seems to indicate that he is a player with decent upside who can't be overlooked. He is a big hitter who often squares up ball carriers and stops their progress. He shows his athleticism by chasing down runners and making tackles on the other side of the field. Finau may be raw but he has the physical ability to become a big contributor to the UW program.

Husky Comparison: Benning Potoa’e