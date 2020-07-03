HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: 2021 DL Finau Comes Without Fanfare; That Doesn't Mean He Won't Get It

Trevor Mueller

The Washington Huskies received a recent commitment from Siaosi Finau, a relatively unknown defensive tackle from Renton, Washington. Finau should show himself to be an aggressive run-stuffer with the potential to develop into a quality starter by year three at Washington. 

Size: At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Finau fits the mold of a D-1 caliber defensive lineman.

Speed: For his size, Finau moves well. He has a good first step and can catch up to ball carriers.

Strength:  As a run-stopper, Finau uses his body to gain leverage on offensive linemen. He has a lot to offer once he learns to stay lower when coming out of his stance.

Hands: The most polished part of Finau's game is his hands. He is violent when using them. He throws around offensive linemen. At the next level, he will have to develop more moves to deal with high-level athletes.

Feet:  Finau has quick feet and changes direction well. Because of his ability to stop and start, he is never out of a play.

Football IQ: Playing for a non-traditional power like Renton High School, Finau has learned how to make an impact while opposing offenses design plays away from him. He reads offensive lines well and knows where the play is going.

Scoutlook: Siaosi Finau was listed on most recruiting services but his film seems to indicate that he is a player with decent upside who can't be overlooked. He is a big hitter who often squares up ball carriers and stops their progress. He shows his athleticism by chasing down runners and making tackles on the other side of the field. Finau may be raw but he has the physical ability to become a big contributor to the UW program.

Husky Comparison: Benning Potoa’e

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In 'The Longest Yard,' Sonny Sixkiller Spent Three Months in Prison

The former University of Washington quarterback got over the disappointment of getting cut by the NFL by acting in a Burt Reynolds movie. Here's the role he played.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH/LISTEN: How Secure is Bob Gregory's Following 2019 Husky Linebacker Struggles?

In 2019, Washington's inside linebackers struggled to make plays early on and the Husky defense couldn't get off of the field at times. We size up the position area and the man running it in our podcast.

Mike Martin

UW's Bronson Reaches Pair of Milestones, Needs Final Curtain Call

The Huskies' senior defensive tackle is older and wiser, but he's not quite ready to go out in the real world. He needs to play his final college season.

Dan Raley

Former Husky, Seahawks DL Tyrone Rodgers Battling Coronavirus

The defensive lineman from Los Angeles was a starter on the UW's unbeaten and co-national championship team in 1992.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

2021 Husky Commit Caleb Berry Joins 4th and Inches

2021 running-back commit Caleb Berry talks with Trevor Mueller about his game and what led him to choose The University of Washington on our podcast.

Trevor Mueller

by

JoeHusky

Cucamonga! Next Stop for RB Cameron Davis is a Bigger UW Role

The Southern California runner showed a few glimpses of what he could do when running the football in 2019. That should change very soon.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

Scoutlook Preview: For 2021 UW Linebacker Commit Will Latu, Footwork is His Game

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a look at local linebacker commit Will Latu.

Trevor Mueller

Ex-Husky Linebacker Milo Eifler Registers his Coronavirus Concerns at Illinois

The California native, shown in the photo with his mom, a Cal research professor, has taken a leadership role for the Big Ten team both on and off the field.

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Texas RB Caleb Berry Commits to Washington

The Huskies have added their 12th commitment for the 2021 season with running back Caleb Berry of Lufkin, Texas. Will the Huskies add another running back? Mike Martin looks at running backs for the current recruiting cycle.

Mike Martin

Texas RB Picks Washington over Nebraska, Texas Tech

The Washington Huskies' offensive puzzle just added a big piece with Lufkin, Texas, running back Caleb Berry. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry is a big running back not unlike the latest trend brought to the NFL by Derrick Henry.

Tiana Cole