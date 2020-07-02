HuskyMaven
Scoutlook Preview: For 2021 UW Linebacker Commit Will Latu, Footwork is His Game

Trevor Mueller

The Huskies picked up a local four-star linebacker prospect Will Latu. The talented tackling machine from Bethel High School has always sought out contact as a power running back and a punishing linebacker. 

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst, breaks down Latu's game and what makes him a blue-chip recruit.  

Size: At 6-foot-2, Latue is average size for a D-1 linebacker. His 221-pound frame gives him the ability to put on weight at the next level.

Speed: Latu has the quickness and straight-line speed to catch up to running backs and can cover bigger pass-catchers. He has the explosive steps to get to the quarterback quickly.

Strength: Latu is very strong at the point of collision. He has the ability to get low and stop ball-carrier momentum.

Hands: As a receiver out of the backfield, Latu showed he has the concentration it takes to catch balls in traffic. He uses this skill to his advantage when he breaks on passes in coverage. As a defender, he has heavy hands to disengage blockers.

Feet: Latu possesses the light feet of a high-level running back. He is balanced and is not easily knocked off his feet.

Football IQ: As a high school running back, Latu understands blocking schemes. This helps him as a linebacker He knows where the ball is going early and that enables him to be aggressive on the field. He understands zone passing assignments, but he knows when to improvise to make big plays.

Scoutlook: Will Latu is a violent tackling machine. He fits the Pete Kwiatkowski system that relies heavily on the middle linebacker to make the bulk of the tackles. His quick lateral movement allows him to react to ball carriers and get them to the ground. He has the athleticism to thrive in coverage, making him a three-down linebacker.

Husky Comparison: Shaq Thompson

