SI All-American Gives Josh Conerly an OT National Ranking

Josh Conerly, the 5-star offensive tackles from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School, has been sort of quiet since his big recruiting reveal in May, when he narrowed his college football choices to a still wieldy dozen schools, stripping away 17 disappointed suitors.

Oh, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Conerly showed up unannounced for the University of Washington's last big recruiting weekend before the dead period set in. Otherwise, he's been biding his time.

Which makes it a good time as any for Sports Illustrated All-American to take a long, hard look at this reputable blocker with the Northwest address and skills that would make him fit in anywhere.

In its latest assessment of the top, SIAA pencils in Conerly as the nation's No. 5 OT for the class of 2022 behind 6-foot-7, 290-pound Elijah Pritchett from Columbus, Georgia; 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kelvin Banks from Humble, Texas; 6-foot-6, 305-pound Collin Sadler from Greenville, South Carolina; and 6-foot-5, 285-pound Eston Harris from Auburn, Alabama.

Of these five big guys, only Banks and Sadler are the only ones committed, the former to Oregon and the latter to Clemson.

From SIAA's breakdown of the top 10 tackles from coast to coast, there's not a huge difference among them, other than an inch or two here and there and five to 25 pounds.

In its assessment of Conerly, who's also drawn offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC among others, the Sports Illustrated recruiting arm views him this way:

"A plus athlete on both sides of the football for Rainer Beach, Conerly is dominant from opening kick to the closing whistle. The lighter frame will hold a considerable amount of weight once in a college weight program. Any offensive lineman with these hips, hands, and movement skills will translate to collegiate success with little to no doubt. Conerly has an elite quickness in his first two steps, an invaluable skill for a young lineman."

With so many options, Conerly has said he could stretch his recruitment into next year in order to make sure he makes the right choice.

The SIAA breakdown of the nation's top 10 high school tackles for 2022 can be accessed here.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven