Stascausky Completes Flip from Minnesota to UW
The past 58 days for Zac Stascausky hardly qualified as a summer vacation. To the contrary, it was a lot of work.
On June 9, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Portland's Central Catholic High School presumably thought he was bringing his college football recruitment to a close by committing to the University of Minnesota.
In essence, everything was just getting started.
On July 19, the University of Washington muddied everything up for the 3-star prospect by making him a late offer and later hosting him on campus for what would prove to be a very persuasive discussion.
On July 30, Stascausky told Minnesota thanks, but no thanks, and he de-committed from the Gophers with everyone fairly certain what was going to happen next.
On Tuesday night, Stascausky committed to the Huskies, completing a different sort of back flip during an Olympic Games week by becoming their 25th pledge for the Class of 2025.
Stascausky becomes the Huskies' fourth offensive-line commit, joining 6-foot-4, 325-pound Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California; 6-foot-6, 275-pound Jake Flores from San Juan Capistrano, California; and 6-foot-4, 290-pound Lowen Coleman-Brusa from Burien, Washington. Stascausky and Coleman-Brusa are projected as UW tackles.
The Oregon product was an offensive-line anchor for his 6A state championship team that went a perfect 13-0 and piled up 639 yards of total offense in a 49-21 victory over Tualitin in the state title game.
247 Sports, which grades Stascausky as a 3-star recruit, had glowing things to say about his college prospects, with analyst Greg Biggins offering the following, "When you look at the frame, athleticism and skill set, Stascausky is an easy high Power 4 prospect and someone we think could be a multi-year starter for the Huskies down the road.”
