Texas RB Picks Washington over Nebraska, Texas Tech

Tiana Cole

Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, the Washington Huskies have added running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, to their commit list after he made his college choice.  

The UW offered him on his birthday and Berry immediately put the Huskies atop his board.

Division I football programs across the country have taken an unconventional approach to recruiting because of COVID-19. Virtual visits are the new normal for recruits as they wager a major life decision over Zoom.

The big back out of Texas recently took a virtual visit to the University of Washington. He last shared that it was one of his top schools. He tweeted out that he enjoyed talking to the Huskies.

Keith Bonapha, the running backs coach at Washington, began recruiting Berry early on in May.

Bonapha has had success in his ability to recruit top running-back talent at the UW. Under Bonapha’s guidance, Myles Gaskin became the most prolific rusher and scorer in school history. 

Berry also noticed an emphasis on academics on his virtual visit that was attractive to him.

“What stood out to me most is how hard coach KB stays on backs about grades,” said Berry.

Trevor Mueller, high-school recruiting analyst for Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated, notes that Berry, even while heading into his senior year, is bigger than any back on Washington's current roster. Size-wise, that puts him in elite company. His job will be to see if he make the talent match.

"He's 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds," Mueller said.  "The comparisons to Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning running back Derrick Henry are inevitable."

Berry narrowed down his list of 20 offers to his a top three schools, sharing that Washington was in the mix along withNebraska and Texas Tech.

Berry’s announcement of his decision is yet to be determined. Until then, stay on the lookout on his Twitter. He continues to post his workouts and preparation leading up to signing day.

When asked about his motivation to continue to excel everyday, Berry shared that “I want to see my parents happy.” 

