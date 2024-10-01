Utah QB Recruit Has College Decision Coming Soon, UW in Mix
Helaman Casuga, a pro-style quarterback from the state of Utah for the Class of 2026, will make a decision on his college football destination on Oct. 17, choosing from among Washington, USC and Texas A&M.
In revealing this coming move, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound junior at Corner Canyon High School in Draper in the Salt Lake City suburbs effectively eliminated Auburn, Arizona, Nebraska and home state BYU and Utah from contention.
Casuga is a 4-star recruit and considered the state's top QB prospect who was offered by Jedd Fisch's staff on May 15 shortly after UW spring football ended.
Casuga transferred to Corner Canyon for his final two high school seasons after playing as a freshman and sophomore for Provo's Timpview High. He led the Thunderbirds to the 5A state championship last season and and earned Deseret News 5A Player of the Year honors.
For an 11-2 Timpview team in 2023, he completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Once at Corner Canyon, Casuga made an auspicious debut in mid August by connecting on 18 of 20 passes for 482 yards and 6 TDs in a 70-42 victory over American Fork.
In six games for the Chargers, he currently stands at 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns passing, plus he has 48 carries for 230 yards and 3 rushing scores.
By joining Corner Canyon, Casuga plays for a high school football program with a deep quarterback heritage that counts the Denver Broncos' Zach Wilson, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss, Ohio State's Devin Brown and Utah's Isaac Wilson as alums, according to the Deseret News.
