UW Counters Oregon Offer to Huard With One of Its Own

Thirty-two years ago, the Oregon football team shifted the balance of powr in the Northwest from Washington by intercepting a Damon Huard pass and returning it 97 yards for a touchdown late in the game to preserve a 31-20 victory.

It is called the greatest play in Ducks history. Shown on the video board during every game. Forever etched in rivalry history.

On Saturday, Oregon further tried to one-up the Huskies by making a scholarship offer to quarterback Titus Huard -- Damon's nephew and Brock's son -- from the Valor Christian School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

It's not clear if part of the recruiting pitch is for Autzen Stadium to never show the video of the Huard family getting victimized if or when he goes to school there.

Either way, the UW was taking none of this lying down and on Tuesday made its own offer to the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Huard, who will enter his junior year as a member of the Class of 2028 and currently is unrated as a prospect.

One had to wonder why it took Jedd Fisch's staff three whole days to respond, but the Husky offer is out there.

This latest Huard is the fifth quarterback in the family following Damon and Brock, who played at the UW before heading to the NFL; his uncle Luke, who spent time at North Carolina and now coaches at USC; and Sam, Damon's son, who plays for the Trojans.

Titus Huard advertises himself on social media as a much more than a signal-caller with a strong right arm. His identifying tag: quarterback/pitcher/power forward. Yet he does the QB thing very well.

Pretty incredible night last night for @Titushuard7 & @GoValorFootball



I never could have made this throw but I do know the power & grace of baptism! Thank you Jesus pic.twitter.com/L4cNxlgYyX — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) September 20, 2025

He comes off a sophomore season for a 10-3 team that made it to the 5A state semifinals in which he completed 127 of 184 passes (69 percent) for 1,946 yards and 16 touchdowns, throwing just 4 interceptions.

He currently holds nine offers, with Kansas State and Mississippi State likewise jumping into the fray. It's still early yet for this guy in terms of attention.

Both the Huskies and Ducks would like to sign a pair of players from Valor Christian, which is Roger Rosengarten's alma mater, in Huard and 2027 offensive lineman Reis Russell, who's a 4-star prospect with 28 offers.

Those two shared in a Montlake recruiting visit last fall when the Huskies opened the season against Colorado State, a home state school that has offered each of them.

