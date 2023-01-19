UW Joins in Recruiting Pursuit of Chattanooga Speedster

The University of Washington football program has entered the Orlando "Boo" Carter sweepstakes, no easy endeavor.

On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters made a scholarship pitch to the 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety/running back from Chattanooga, Tennessee, one of 35 offers sent his way.

Naturally, the University of Tennessee has made Carter a priority recruiting target. He previously listed Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, Colorado and Oregon as his top five college choices, but it appears a lot has changed since then.

It's complicated with this 4-star Class of 2025 prospect.

For a while, Carter had a name, image and likeness deal hammered out all on his own, but no high school to play for as the state playoffs began.

Not fully explained, he left his 9-2 Chattanooga Christian School team just as it entered the postseason in November and ended up transferring across town to Brainerd High School, where he's now playing basketball as a point guard.

The attraction to Carter is his flat-out speed, plus a confidence level that might remind others of a certain former defensive back who still answers to the name "Prime."

He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the 100-meter dash in 10.7.

Already somewhat of a iconic Southern football figure, Carter was profiled by Volunteer Country in the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network in a story that can be accessed here.

Carter left CCS this past season after piling up 678 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing, plus 36 receptions for 780 yards and another 10 scores.

The season before as a sophomore, he finished with 1,197 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing in eight games, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He also had 4 interceptions and 4 pass break-ups.

While details are few, Carter has agreed to an NIL deal with Suckerpunch Gourmet, a pickle company located in Bridgemont, Illinois. Yes, this outfit sells its pickles in the Seattle area.

