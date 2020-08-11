UW Commit Latu, Target Tuimoloau Among SI's 'Most Versatile' 2021 National Recruits

As college football becomes more wide ranging in its principles, from the onset of spread-offense formations to defenses built to counter them, versatility has turned into a valued skill during recruiting evaluations.

Sports Illustrated All-American has singled out 10 high school players who fit this mold, among them a pair of Washington state recruits -- uncommitted JT Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, who has the University of Washington among his final choices, and UW commit Will Latu from Bethel High in Spanaway.

Tuimoloau, according to SI, is considered just as talented as a tight end as he rates as an edge rusher. Latu similarly pencils out as "a steady and balanced running back but counters as a true three-down linebacker."

Those who fit more than one role or supply multiple looks and/or packages beyond a primary position are much more coveted and more likely to make an instant impact in college football.

Tuimoloau, considered one of the nation's elite players, will choose his college destination from among Alabama, Ohio State, Stanford, USC and the Huskies, and could wind up in a different position depending on where he lands.

Latu, named an All-American candidate last month, will join a UW defense that in recent memory has placed a huge value and a bulk of its tackling opportunities on the middle linebacker position. Ben Burr-Kervin was a first-team Associate Press All-American and led the nation in tackles as a senior in 2018.

Bethel's Latu fits the mold of a quick-footed defender who thrives on contact. He has a low center of gravity which he uses to stop momentum and move ball-carriers backwards.