Washington Receives Commitment from In-State Receiver Jabez Tinae

Washington greatly enhanced its 2021 recruiting class by receiving a commitment on Sunday from Jabez Tinae, Kennedy Catholic's highly regarded four-star receiver, with his pledge coming just three days after the Huskies landed Texas running back Caleb Berry.

Tinae, a favorite target for Sam Huard at both Kennedy Catholic and the Ford Sports Performance passing-league team, appeared to be Washington-bound all along during his recruitment.

"Jabez is an important piece to Washington's offensive puzzle," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst. "The rapport he has with Huard with their Ford Sports Performance 7-on-7 elite team and in high school at Kennedy Catholic was a big factor in landing Tinae."

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, the Kennedy Catholic player fits the mold of the big receiver the Huskies have signed over the past several years. Tinae's pledge comes a year following these three commitments with similar size:

Jalen McMillan, 6-2, 182 pounds

Rome Odunze, 6-3, 205 pounds

Sawyer Racanelli 6-3, 208 pounds

In the 2018 recruiting cycle, Washington added receivers Marquis Spiker and Austin Osbourne, who stand 6-3 and 6-2, respectively.

"For a 190-pound receiver to have a top-end speed like Tinae is special," Mueller noted. "He runs clean routes because he has the bulk to reduce defender's hand combat to simple tugs that don't push him off of his route."

As a sophomore and junior at Kennedy Catholic, Tinae averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards and 8 TD's. He also averaged 21 yards per reception, which included the 96-yard TD pass shown in the Sports Illustrated All-American highlight above.

"Tinae can line up in the slot or outside," Mueller said. "He looks polished and comfortable wherever he is."

It's expected that the Huskies will add two more receivers to the class. Receivers coach Junior Adams appears to be focused on Seilacoom's Emeka Egbuka, Kennedy Catholic's Junior Alexander and Oregon commit Troy Franklin.

Washington's 2021 offensive commits:

QB Sam Huard

RB Caleb Berry

WR Jabez Tinae

TE Quentin Moore

TE Caden Jumper

OT Robert Wyrsch

Tinae, of Samoan Ancestry, is committed to playing in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl.