What Huskies' 2027 Football Commits Look Like As Team

Three years typically is what it takes for a new coach to put together a formidable University of Washington football team.

Don James needed that much time. So did Jim Owens. Chris Petersen, too.

An exception was Kalen DeBoer, who was so successful so fast he never made it to a third season in Montlake before an Alabama job promotion came his way.

When looking over the latest Husky football recruiting class, which has a player committed at all but two of the 22 starting spots, the following is what it might look like three years from now, in 2029, as if the UW was just starting out under Jedd Fisch.

This group looks particularly gifted at wide receiver, on the interior defensive line, on the left side of the offensive line, at the safeties and in the offensive backfield.

Thirteen of the 24 commits are 4-star prospects, giving the Huskies a Top 25 recruiting class and probably a Top 25 football team when they're ready to begin playing for real as a collective group for Fisch.

This a recruiting class that, should the schedule hold up, would open the 2029 season at Tennessee, deep in the heart of SEC football, and face Boise State at home during the third week of the campaign. The Big Ten pairings for that season haven't been drawn up yet.

OFFENSE

WR Tre Moore -- Of the four wide-receiver commits, this 6-foot-3, 205-pound Texan is the most prolific one stat-wise as demonstrated by his 85 receptions for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns as a high school junior. He went with the Huskies over Miami and Ohio State.

WR Zerek Sidney -- His junior year was marred by injury, but the Arizonan was at his best as a sophomore when he caught 45 passes for 591 yards and 11 scores. He turned down Oklahoma and Arizona State to come to Montlake.

WR Dontay Tyson Jr. -- Another Arizonan with good hands, Tyson has caught 109 career catches for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns going into his senior year at Peoria. He chose the UW over Texas A&M.

Braylon Pope from Sumner, Washington, is a receiver commit, too, yet he won't play high school ball this year because of an injury.

Offensive tackle Gecova Doyal from Puyallup is a local commit for the Huskies. | Doya

LT Gecova Doyal -- As one of the top players from the state, he immediately won over the Husky fan base when this 6-foot-3, 285-pound Puyallup prospect picked the Huskies over Oregon, apparently unimpressed by college football's Disneyland.

LG Tye Kennedy -- Legendary UW offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy once cited "good baby food" to explain his size. Here's his baby, the last of his four sons, and this one from Arizona, a 6-foot-6, 275-pounder who turned down Michigan, same as his dad, to come to Washington.

C Reis Russell -- This stout 6-foot-3, 295-pound Coloradoan resembles another Landen Hatchett with his solid blocking base, mullet and perpetual good humor. Russell passed on the advances of Georgia, Miami and USC to align with the Huskies.

Reis Russell (54) from Colorado is committed to the UW. | Reis Russell

RG -- This spot was reserved for Dajohn Yarborough, but the 340-pounder from Arizona opted for Berkeley and the Cal Bears instead.

RT -- This could have been Lincoln Mageo, but then Southern California prospect settled on Michigan and will play against the UW some day.

TE Zach Albright -- Credit this local recruit for not being overwhelmed by a UW tight-end line that stretches all the way to the University Village. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder went with the Huskies over offers from Michigan, Texas A& and others.

UW quarterback commit Blake Roskopf takes the snap during a 7-on-7 tournament in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Blake Roskopf -- The Huskies returned to Arizona for another quarterback but settled on one who is six inches taller and 35 pounds heavier than 5-foot-11, 200-pound Demond Williams, the current starter. Roskopf threw for 2,815 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior. He said no to Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee, to name a few who tried and failed to land him.

RB Jeremy Adeyanju -- For those keeping score, the 6-foot, 215-pound Adenyanju is the fifth Arizonan among the nine offensive starters listed here. He ran for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns for a team that struggled to a 3-8 record. The Huskies are hoping he sticks around a lot longer than Adam Mohammed, the other desert back they once had.

DEFENSE

ER Chaz Gray -- The Huskies apparently are obligated to bring in at least one guy from Fisch's New Jersey home state. It's tradition now. Last year it was quarterback Derek Zammit. This time, it's the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Gray, who chose UW over Clemson and Tennessee.

Jon Ioane (9) is a rugged looking player from Tustin High in SoCal. | Tustin

DT Jon Ioane -- You have to like this guy because he was a sophomore fill-in starting quarterback in Tustin, California, and now all he does is sack them. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder picked the Huskies over Penn State and a host of others. No, his passing days are over.

DT Tevita Nonu -- While the Huskies have had difficulty landing the better players from O'Dea High School, which is just five miles from campus, this 6-foot-4, 270-pound defender changed up that trend. As the top player in the state, he picked the UW over Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Tevita Nonu will move the five miles from O'Dea High to the UW. | Nonu

ER Matamatagi Uiagalelei -- The younger brother of last season's starting defensive tackle, he'll play one position over and come off the edge in Montlake. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he's an inch shorter and 45 pounds lighter than sibling Ta'ita'i. He plays for the Mater Dei powerhouse in Southern California. He had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Michigan and UCLA.

LB Isaiah Leilua -- He hails from Jacob Manu's Servite High School in Southern California. He has 185 career tackles to Manu's 179 with a high school season to go. He holds offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

LB Ethan or Justin Coach -- Pick one. These 6-foot-3, 205-pound St. John Bosco twins in the Los Angeles area are nearly identical with just five pounds separating them. They follow Khmori House and Deven Bryant as Bosco linebackers who will come to the UW. The slightly heavier Justin had nearly 20 more tackles but Ethan had more college offers. Both heard from Michigan.

LB Titus Osterman -- The Huskies went for a big-body linebacker and lightly recruited player from Idaho in the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Osterman, hoping he's a hidden talent.

Censere Gaylord gives the Huskies a much-needed lockdown cover guy. | Gaylor

CB Censere Gaylord -- This IMG cover guy in Florida and originally from Southern California heads up a potentially big-play, instant-points Husky secondary. He has interception returns for touchdowns that have covered 82, 95 and 105 yards in his career. No wonder Georgia wanted him. He's a marquee player.

CB Maurice Williams -- Another local kid, this Graham, Washington, product comes to the UW after playing in just a handful of games in 2025 because of injury and transfer reasons. He'll be out to show he belongs in the Big Ten.

S Isala Wily-Ava -- This 6-foot-2, 195-pound newcomer chose the Huskies over Michigan and Arizona State, and he might be the biggest talent of this future Husky secondary. Of course, he's another Californian, having teamed with the Coach brothers at Bosco.

S Jaden Walk-Green -- This playmaker will give Gaylord a run for his money in finding the end zone on defense for the Huskies. He comes off a season in which he returned 5 interceptions and a fumble for scores this past season. His pick-sixes covered 49,68, 78, 88 and 92 yards, and his fumble runback went 27. He picked the UW over Arizona State, Kansas State and UCLA, among others.

For those keeping score, he's from California and one of eight from that state among the 12 players we just listed on this side of the ball.

It's an Arizona offense and a California defense, with a handful of local mixed in, plus a guy from Texas and another from New Jersey.