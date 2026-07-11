Wasn't Worth The Weight For UW As Yarborough Chooses Cal

If there's one thing about the University of Washington football team, those guys eat really well.

They have their own food service in-house, snacks at practice, in the locker room and at all hours, and in one case culinary promotional moments with places such as El Gaucho steakhouse.

So it should be no surprise that the Huskies have 19 players -- practically a fifth of the roster -- who weigh in excess of 300 pounds, with 6-foot-7 freshman offensive tackle Dominic Harris leading the way to the food line by tipping the scale at 356 pounds.

So it seemed only right that Dajohn Yarborough, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound tackle recruit from Arizona's Basha High school, which is Demond Williams Jr.'s alma mater, would fit in nicely with these guys, but he said no to Montlake.

As 6-foot-6, 338-pound Husky sophomore offensive guard and team leader John Mills might quip, "More food for us."

No, Yarborough, after a long and involved courtship, on Saturday picked California over Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington, deciding to live on a Bay Area cuisine that leans to farm-fresh choices and plenty of seafood.

It was a momentary setback for Jedd Fisch's staff, which had made a big push to bring the guy north as it tries to build one of the biggest offensive lines in all of college football.

Originally from Minnesota, Yarborough played five games in 2025 for Basha before breaking his left ankle and missing the rest of the season that ended with an Arizona state championship.

An injured Dajohn Yarborough shares in a photo with his Basha teammates. | Basha

While Yarborough is headed elsewhere, the Huskies this season will trot out Harris; 6-foot-6, 351-pound redshirt freshman offensive guard Jack Shaffer; 6-foot-5, 344-pound redshirt freshman offensive guard Champ Taulealea; Mills; 6-foot-3 freshman offensive guard Ah Deong Yang and 6-foot-1, 334-pound sophomore defensive tackle Kai McClendon as their heaviest guys.

The next tier of UW big boys includes 6-foot-7, 326-pound redshirt freshman offensive tackle Justin "Moose" Hylkema; 6-foot-6, 326-pound redshirt freshman offensive guard Lowen Colman-Brusa; 6-foot-6, 321-pound freshman offensive tackle Kodi Greene; 6-foot-7, 322-pound senior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi and 6-foot-8, 320-pound junior offensive tackle Soane Faasolo.

The next group of these Husky heavyweight are 6-foot-5, 318-pound walk-on offensive guard Aidan Anderson; 6-foot-2, 315-pound freshman defensive tackle Joseph Peko; 6-foot-3, 314-pound senior center Landen Hatchett; 6-foot, 313-pound junior defensive tackle DeSean Watts; 6-foot-3, 312-pound sophomore defensive tackle Omar Khan; 6-foot-3, 312-pound junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davi and 6-foot-2, 312-pound freshman defensive tackle TI Umu-Cais.

Bringing up the rear of the 300 club are 6-foot-4, 306-pound senior offensive guard Geirean Hatchett and 6-foot-5, 305-pound redshirt freshman center Jake Flores.

That's a lot of beef.