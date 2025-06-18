With Arrington Out, Huskies Turn DB Attention to Benjamin
Players come and players go.
In Jedd Fisch's time at the University of Washington, he's always taken this laid-back approach, which seems to stem from his time in the NFL.
Headed to the transfer portal?
Wish you the best.
Picking Oregon and not us?
Good luck.
For Fisch, here's always another player around the corner to step in for the one who might have spurned you.
So a day after cornerback Brandon Arrington revealed his final two choices of Oregon and Texas A&M, and no Huskies, the UW has turned its attention to Davon Benjamin, a 4-star defensive back from the Oaks Christian School in the Los Angeles area and the Class of 2026.
In this case, the 6-foot, 190-pound Benjamin comes off consecutive weekend visits to Michigan, Texas and Oregon -- with each of their fan bases claiming a recruiting victory -- while headed for a final official college tour of Washington before he settles on the end result.
In an On3 national ranking of cornerbacks, it had Benjamin and Arrington listed 2-3, in that order.
As someone who seemingly can play any secondary position, Benjamin has draw considerable attention from the Huskies going back several months.
On January 23rd, he had Fisch, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, safeties coach Taylor Mays and secondary coach John Richardson crowded around him at his school, all trying to do their best to make him feel wanted in Montlake.
A two-way player with a lot of speed, Benjamin comes off a junior season in which he intercepted 6 passes for Oaks Christian and returned three of them for touchdowns for a 9-4 team.
He has 12 career interceptions. He has four career defensive scores, counting a fumble return for six points as a sophomore.
Benjamin will be part of those coming into Husky Stadium on Friday to look around.
