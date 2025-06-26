With New Jersey QB Commit in Hand, Huskies Offer New York Recruit
What's trendy now for Jedd Fisch is the University of Washington football coach appears to be partial to the East Coast quarterback.
He and his staff have a commitment from a New Jersey prospect and now an offer out to one from New York.
On Wednesday, Grayer Hong from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, 30 miles north of New York City, revealed he has received his first FBS offer from the Huskies.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Hong recently took part in the Top Dawg camp earlier in the month and toured Montlake on an unofficial recruiting visit in April during UW spring football practice.
Last season, he played as a sophomore in Tarrytown for the Hackley School, which has been used as the backdrop for three different motion picture films -- Presumed Innocent, Admission and Tales from the Darkside: The Movie -- and is not far from the Hudson River.
For an 8-1 team, Hong's typical performance was a 12-for-19 passing effort for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Hopkins.
He since has transferred to Stepinac, eight miles away from Hackley, which is coming off an 8-4 season and is a bigger school.
Besides traveling to the UW, Hong has been busy this summer attending camps in a wide range of places at North Carolina, Florida Atlantic and others while competing on the 7-on-7 circuit. On his social media profile, he lists himself as New York's No. 5 quarterback.
Fisch, of course, grew up in Livingston, New Jersey, which is in the middle of that state.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: