Younger Hatchett Releases Final 5 Choices; Huskies Were No-Brainer

No stranger to Husky Stadium, Landon Hatchett pared his college football choices to five schools — Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and the University of Washington — which he revealed on Thursday on social media.

The Huskies appear to be as well positioned as any to sign this 3-star offensive lineman from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Washington, who's probably underrated by the recruiting analysts.

Should anyone need a refresher, Hatchett was the long blond-haired kid who, when he wasn't setting a Ferndale baseball record for home runs or taking unofficial football visits to Eugene and Los Angeles, showed up to watch no less than half of the Huskies' spring football practices.

He was the guy in the backwards baseball cap who left practice early one morning and returned to Husky Stadium with coffee, donuts and a big smile on his face.

He was the steady presence on the sideline who watched intently as his older brother Geirean Hatchett, a redshirt freshman center and an offensive guard, made a move for a starting job.

Oh yeah, young Hatchett was the one in the middle of the photo below who chatted up a group that included UW offensive-line coach Scott Huff, his brother and his father.

Landon Hatchett, long blond hair, was a regular visitor to UW spring practice. Dan Raley

Hatchett's college options widely vary from his brother, a 4-star recruit in 2020 whose final five schools included Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Stanford and Washington.

Yet who's to say that Landon isn't as talented or maybe even better than as his sibling. This much is obvious: the Huskies gladly will make room for him on the roster if that's what he wants.

