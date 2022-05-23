Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Uniontown, PA wide receiver Rodney Gallagher was set to make his college decision on July 4th. Over the weekend, he decided to bump up his decision date to this Wednesday at 3 p.m.

As I stated a few days ago, a source told Mountaineers Now that there was a good chance that Gallagher would move up that decision date and cancel any plans of future visits to other schools. This would be all good news for West Virginia.

Other schools that Gallagher is considering include Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas, and Virginia Tech. So are the Mountaineers in the driver seat to land Gallagher? Yes. 100%.

After speaking with three sources close to the situation on Thursday, I put in my prediction for Gallagher to choose West Virginia on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. As shown on the hot board, my predictions are 5/5 this cycle and 22/23 dating back to last year. I typically don't post a prediction until I get confirmation from at least two sources or I feel very strongly about that recruit's decision. In this case, I have both the confirmation and the strong feeling. Gallagher to West Virginia is a lock. Mark it down.

