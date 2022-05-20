Where WVU Stands for Four of Its Top Targets

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

WR Rodney Gallagher

The Mountaineers are in a very good spot for Gallagher. I've had conversations with three people since Thursday that are "in the know" and all have indicated that West Virginia is the leader. It appeared to be between Notre Dame, Pitt, and WVU but after a spring visit to Morgantown, the Mountaineers have separated themselves. Gallagher was initially set to take visits to other schools and announce his decision on July 4th. One source told me the other visits may not happen.

See commitment prediction here.

DL Joel Starlings

Starlings is West Virginia's top defensive line target in this 2023 class. Neal Brown has talked a lot about getting bigger and stronger in the trenches, so it's no surprise to see why they fell in love with the 6'5", 310-pounder. What Starlings like most about WVU is their honesty with him. The staff has told him he is a priority for them and getting him would be a "prime influence to bring in other defensive guys in the '23 class." Starlings will be in town from June 3rd-5th. North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia are the other four finalists.

LB James Heard

Much like Gallagher, the Mountaineers are in a good spot for James Heard. I put in a prediction for him nearly a month ago and I still feel pretty confident about it. West Virginia also became the first school to offer his younger brother, Ausar, who is in 7th grade. Heard is also considering Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. No decision date set at this time, but he does have an upcoming visit with WVU from June 3rd-5th.

See commitment prediction here.

CB Jermaine Mathews

Cincinnati is in the lead at the moment, but Illinois, Kentucky, Pitt, and West Virginia are still in the mix. Meanwhile, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, and Washington seem to be on the outside looking in. Mathews visited WVU back in January, but does not have an official date scheduled with the Mountaineers just yet. However, he does have OVs planned with Cincinnati (June 3rd-5th) and Pitt (June 24th-26th). He, too, will be deciding on the fourth of July.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.