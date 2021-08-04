Inside Scoop: David Sills V Once Again Impressing at Giants Training Camp

Three years after his incredible career at WVU came to an end, wide receiver David Sills V is still searching for his first real opportunity in the NFL. Sills surprisingly went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after he caught 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season in Morgantown.

Following the draft, Sills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills but did not make the 53-man roster and was waived on August 31st, 2019. After a short stint in Buffalo, Sills remained in New York and latched on with the Giants. A year ago, Sills showed some promise and impressed the New York coaching staff. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered a broken foot which pretty much ended all chances of him making the roster.

According to our friend Patricia Traina, who covers the Giants on Sports Illustrated, Sills is once again proving why he belongs.

"Sills often flashed in training camp last year before his broken foot, snagging balls out of the air at their high point and winning a few contested catches along the way. He's versatile enough to play in the slot and out wide, and he has improved his strength to better fight off jams and if he can contribute on special teams, he'll help his case for a roster spot.

"So far this year, he’s having another strong camp, catching everything thrown his way. His challenge in making the roster though is he’s a tall possession receiver—a very poor man’s Golladay if you will. The numbers certainly don't favor Sills' chance at cracking onto the 53-man roster, but his height and ball skills aren't something that a team would necessarily want to toss away. Sills more than likely will have a place on the practice squad if another team doesn't come swooping in to scoop him should the Giants cut him."

Sills and the Giants will take the field for their first preseason game on August 14th against the Jets at 7:30 p.m.

