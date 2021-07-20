Top Five WVU Targets Nearing Decisions

Some of WVU's top targets are nearing their decision. We take a look at how much of a chance the Mountaineers have at landing each one.

The West Virginia coaching staff has been on a roll on the recruiting trail and could be on the verge of adding a few more commits in the coming weeks. June was a big month for getting some of the top recruits on campus and hosting recruiting camps. The momentum they gained in June has spilled over into the month of July with snagging the commitments of cornerback Jacolby Spells, running back Justin Williams, safety Christion Stokes, and offensive lineman Landen Livingston.

Some of the team's top targets are nearing their decision and if the Mountaineers can land at least three of the five listed below, it will give them an opportunity to make an appearance in SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings.

WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA)

Analysis: It has been a two-team race for a while now between Michigan State and West Virginia but I have become very confident that WVU will be the choice for the explosive Pennsylvania receiver. Anything but West Virginia or Michigan State would be a total surprise.

Top 5: Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: July 31st

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Analysis: West Virginia has already added edge rushers Zion Young and Aric Burton in the 2022 class so who knows if that will factor into Durojaiye's decision. Durojaiye seems to be favoring South Carolina and Georgia Tech the most but West Virginia isn't completely out of the picture. He loves the vision that Neal Brown has for the program and believes that WVU is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for years to come. We'll have an update and prediction on Durojaiye within the next week or so.

Top 5: South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

Visited WVU: June 9th

Decision date: August 7th

LB Travious Lathan (Miami, FL)

Analysis: West Virginia has struggled to land linebackers in the 2021 and 2022 classes but securing a commitment from Lathan could change their fortunes. Lathan is a consensus four-star recruit that would be considered one of the top recruits in the class if he were to choose WVU. Lathan had a great first impression of West Virginia during his official visit back in June and has since been a hard WVU lean.

Top schools (not official): Miami, Oregon, Pitt, Tulane, West Virginia

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: TBA

LB Wesley Bissainthe (Miami, FL)

Analysis: Despite having a really good official visit at WVU, Bissainthe has been a heavy lean toward Miami. I find it hard to believe that Bissainthe will end up anywhere else besides Miami. However, if there is one school that would be able to pull Bissainthe out of Miami's backyard, I believe it to be Penn State, not WVU.

Top schools (not official): Miami, Penn State, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision date: TBA

DB Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Analysis: Mangham was high on WVU prior to his visit, but the trip to Morgantown immediately pushed the Mountaineers to the top and they have remained at the top of Mangham's list since. Nebraska, Michigan State, and Georgia Tech are the other three schools that are in the mix but as I did for Stokes, I put in my prediction for him to land with WVU almost a month ago. Nothing has occurred since then that would have me second-guessing myself.

Top 6: Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Decision date: August 1st

