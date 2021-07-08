WVU Football Recruiting Q&A with Schuyler Callihan

Over the last few days, fans have been sending in their WVU recruiting questions for this week's mailbag. I picked a few out and will get to some of the others next week.

Answer: Recruiting five stars at a school like WVU is a very hard thing to do. I mean, even Bob Huggins, who is one of the best college basketball coaches of all time doesn't really mess with them too much. Neal Brown and his staff will send out offers to five stars as a feeler to see if they get any interest out of them but they don't waste too much time on guys they know they don't have much of a chance of landing. If one comes along that has a lot of interest in the program and they believe they can snag him, they'll pursue him. Other than that, they typically don't recruit the five stars as heavily as the four stars and lower.

Answer: Wide receiver Kaden Prather is a very talented receiver and will see a lot of playing time as a true freshman. He is well-advanced for an 18-year-old kid, all he needs his reps to get acclimated to the offense. Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester is the obvious one here. WVU made strides on the offensive line a year ago but adding a veteran like Nester will clean up a lot of issues. The 3rd one is a bit of a wild card but I think safety Aubrey Burks is someone that will catch people by surprise. He may not have been the highest-rated recruit in the 2021 class but he's a sure tackler and can fly all over the field. Those two things alone will give him an opportunity.

Answer: Yes. Without giving any names away, there are several that are high on WVU and will be announcing over the next couple of weeks. I can confirm that three recruits have been silently committed for roughly a month, two of which are on the defensive side of the ball. If you check out my predictions on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board, you should get a pretty good idea of who those recruits are.

Answer: Parkersburg South QB Bryson Singer received an offer about two weeks ago but I would imagine he will end up at a Group of Five school. Nicco Marchiol will likely be the only quarterback they take in this class. With TE Corbin Page already committed, that will be about it for the 2022 class as far as in-state prospects g

