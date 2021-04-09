Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2021 WVU Baseball Schedule & Results

Author:
Publish date:

OVERALL RECORD: 11-12 CONF RECORD: 3-3

2/19 at Georgia State W 5-3 (10 inn.)

2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 7-6 (10 inn.)

2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 20-4

2/21 at Georiga State W 3-2

CCU Baseball Tournament (Myrtle Beach, SC)

2/26 vs Kennesaw State W 13-3

2/27 at Coastal Carolina L 10-5

2/28 vs Bryant W 9-7

---------------------------

3/5 vs Kent State PPD

3/6 vs Kent State PPD

3/7 vs Kent State PPD

3/9 vs Marshall PPD

3/11 vs Central Michigan L 5-3

3/12 vs Central Michigan L 12-4

3/13 vs Central Michigan W 8-7 (10 inn.)

3/16 vs Morehead State W 7-1

3/17 vs Morehead State W 4-2

3/19 vs Coastal Carolina L 5-2

3/20 vs Coastal Carolina W 5-4

3/21 vs Coastal Carolina L 9-6

3/23 at Marshall L 7-1

3/26 vs Kansas W 11-0

3/27 vs Kansas L 9-2

3/28 vs Kansas W 15-2 (7 inn.)

4/1 at Oklahoma State W 4-3

4/2 at Oklahoma State L 7-2

4/3 at Oklahoma State L 21-11 (8 inn.)

4/6 at Pitt L 5-1

4/9 at Baylor 

4/10 at Baylor 

4/11 at Baylor 

4/16 vs Texas Tech 

4/17 vs Texas Tech 

4/18 vs Texas Tech 

4/23 at Kansas State

4/24 at Kansas State 

4/25 at Kansas State 

4/30 vs TCU 

5/1 vs TCU 

5/2 vs TCU 

5/5 vs Pitt

5/7 vs Oklahoma

5/8 vs Oklahoma 

5/9 vs Oklahoma 

5/14 vs Miami (OH)

5/15 vs Miami (OH)

5/16 vs Miami (OH) 

5/20 at Texas 

5/21 at Texas 

5/22 at Texas 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Baseball Field
Baseball

2021 WVU Baseball Schedule & Results

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

John Garcia Jr. Gives Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Jarel Williams

Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard Marcus Evans (2) attempts to steal the ball from Old Dominion Monarchs guard Malik Curry (3) in the first half at Stuart C. Siegel Center.
Basketball

West Virginia Reels in Old Dominion Transfer

Deuce McBride
Basketball

SI Projects Miles McBride as an Early Second Round Draft Pick

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shouts during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State would go on to defeat West Virginia 42-6.
Football

Neal Brown Named one of the Top 10 Coaches Under 45

Basketball-Board-1
Mountaineers in the Pros

James Long Tabbed as Head Coach of Best Virginia

WVU Basketball
Basketball

REPORT: WVU Schedules Non-Conference Opponent for 2021-22 Schedule

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 ATH Jarel Williams Commits to West Virginia