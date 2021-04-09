2021 WVU Baseball Schedule & Results
OVERALL RECORD: 11-12 CONF RECORD: 3-3
2/19 at Georgia State W 5-3 (10 inn.)
2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 7-6 (10 inn.)
2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 20-4
2/21 at Georiga State W 3-2
CCU Baseball Tournament (Myrtle Beach, SC)
2/26 vs Kennesaw State W 13-3
2/27 at Coastal Carolina L 10-5
2/28 vs Bryant W 9-7
---------------------------
3/5 vs Kent State PPD
3/6 vs Kent State PPD
3/7 vs Kent State PPD
3/9 vs Marshall PPD
3/11 vs Central Michigan L 5-3
3/12 vs Central Michigan L 12-4
3/13 vs Central Michigan W 8-7 (10 inn.)
3/16 vs Morehead State W 7-1
3/17 vs Morehead State W 4-2
3/19 vs Coastal Carolina L 5-2
3/20 vs Coastal Carolina W 5-4
3/21 vs Coastal Carolina L 9-6
3/23 at Marshall L 7-1
3/26 vs Kansas W 11-0
3/27 vs Kansas L 9-2
3/28 vs Kansas W 15-2 (7 inn.)
4/1 at Oklahoma State W 4-3
4/2 at Oklahoma State L 7-2
4/3 at Oklahoma State L 21-11 (8 inn.)
4/6 at Pitt L 5-1
4/9 at Baylor
4/10 at Baylor
4/11 at Baylor
4/16 vs Texas Tech
4/17 vs Texas Tech
4/18 vs Texas Tech
4/23 at Kansas State
4/24 at Kansas State
4/25 at Kansas State
4/30 vs TCU
5/1 vs TCU
5/2 vs TCU
5/5 vs Pitt
5/7 vs Oklahoma
5/8 vs Oklahoma
5/9 vs Oklahoma
5/14 vs Miami (OH)
5/15 vs Miami (OH)
5/16 vs Miami (OH)
5/20 at Texas
5/21 at Texas
5/22 at Texas
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.