2021 WVU Baseball Schedule & Results

OVERALL RECORD: 11-12 CONF RECORD: 3-3

2/19 at Georgia State W 5-3 (10 inn.)

2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 7-6 (10 inn.)

2/20 at Georgia State (DH) L 20-4

2/21 at Georiga State W 3-2

CCU Baseball Tournament (Myrtle Beach, SC)

2/26 vs Kennesaw State W 13-3

2/27 at Coastal Carolina L 10-5

2/28 vs Bryant W 9-7

---------------------------

3/5 vs Kent State PPD

3/6 vs Kent State PPD

3/7 vs Kent State PPD

3/9 vs Marshall PPD

3/11 vs Central Michigan L 5-3

3/12 vs Central Michigan L 12-4

3/13 vs Central Michigan W 8-7 (10 inn.)

3/16 vs Morehead State W 7-1

3/17 vs Morehead State W 4-2

3/19 vs Coastal Carolina L 5-2

3/20 vs Coastal Carolina W 5-4

3/21 vs Coastal Carolina L 9-6

3/23 at Marshall L 7-1

3/26 vs Kansas W 11-0

3/27 vs Kansas L 9-2

3/28 vs Kansas W 15-2 (7 inn.)

4/1 at Oklahoma State W 4-3

4/2 at Oklahoma State L 7-2

4/3 at Oklahoma State L 21-11 (8 inn.)

4/6 at Pitt L 5-1

4/9 at Baylor

4/10 at Baylor

4/11 at Baylor

4/16 vs Texas Tech

4/17 vs Texas Tech

4/18 vs Texas Tech

4/23 at Kansas State

4/24 at Kansas State

4/25 at Kansas State

4/30 vs TCU

5/1 vs TCU

5/2 vs TCU

5/5 vs Pitt

5/7 vs Oklahoma

5/8 vs Oklahoma

5/9 vs Oklahoma

5/14 vs Miami (OH)

5/15 vs Miami (OH)

5/16 vs Miami (OH)

5/20 at Texas

5/21 at Texas

5/22 at Texas

