2026 College World Series Schedule, Bracket, and Results Tracker
The 2026 Men's College World Series figures to be as entertaining as ever, as we have eight brand new teams competing for it all after none of last year's field made a return appearance. West Virginia and Troy will be making their first appearance in program history, and Alabama has made it for the first time since 1999.
This year's Omaha Eight: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Troy, and West Virginia.
The eight teams will play in two four-team double-elimination brackets, resembling the setup for regional play. The winner of each bracket will play in the championship series, which is a best-of-three, beginning on June 20th.
As games are completed, we will update the schedule below. At the bottom, you'll find the bracket, which may provide a better picture of how it's set up.
Friday, June 12th
Game 1: West Virginia vs. Troy, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 2: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, June 13th
Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 4: Georgia vs. Texas, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday, June 14th
Game 5: Loser of West Virginia/Troy vs. Loser of North Carolina/Ole Miss (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 6: Winner of West Virginia/Troy vs. Winner of North Carolina/Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Monday, June 15th
Game 7: Loser of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Loser of Georgia/Texas (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 8: Winner of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Winner of Georgia/Texas, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tuesday, June 16th
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Wednesday, June 17th
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, June 18th
Game 13 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11, winner advances to championship series, time TBD
Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 12, winner advances to championship series, time TBD
Men's College World Series Finals
Game 1: Saturday, June 20th at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 21st at 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 22nd at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
Visual look at the Bracket (pre-CWS play)
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_