2026 College World Series Schedule, Bracket, and Results Tracker

The 2026 Men's College World Series figures to be as entertaining as ever, as we have eight brand new teams competing for it all after none of last year's field made a return appearance. West Virginia and Troy will be making their first appearance in program history, and Alabama has made it for the first time since 1999.

This year's Omaha Eight: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, Troy, and West Virginia.

The eight teams will play in two four-team double-elimination brackets, resembling the setup for regional play. The winner of each bracket will play in the championship series, which is a best-of-three, beginning on June 20th.

As games are completed, we will update the schedule below. At the bottom, you'll find the bracket, which may provide a better picture of how it's set up.

Friday, June 12th

Game 1: West Virginia vs. Troy, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, June 13th

Game 3: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Georgia vs. Texas, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, June 14th

Game 5: Loser of West Virginia/Troy vs. Loser of North Carolina/Ole Miss (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Winner of West Virginia/Troy vs. Winner of North Carolina/Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Monday, June 15th

Game 7: Loser of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Loser of Georgia/Texas (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 8: Winner of Alabama/Oklahoma vs. Winner of Georgia/Texas, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, June 16th

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (elimination game), 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (elimination game), 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, June 17th

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, June 18th

Game 13 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11, winner advances to championship series, time TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 12, winner advances to championship series, time TBD

Men's College World Series Finals

Game 1: Saturday, June 20th at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 21st at 1:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 22nd at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Visual look at the Bracket (pre-CWS play)

NCAA