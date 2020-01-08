Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

The West Virginia Mountaineers had arguably its best season in program history in 2019 after earning the right to host a regional for the first time since 1955. Baseball is certainly a team effort, but the Mountaineers' success can also be attributed to a huge junior season from right handed pitcher Alek Manoah.

During his 16 starts in 2019, he posted a record of 9-4 and finished with an ERA of 2.08. What was most impressive was his strikeout to walk ratio, striking out 144 and walking only 27 in 108 innings of work.

Manoah was the biggest show in Morgantown last spring and brought fans closer to Mountaineer baseball. Last spring, he was selected in the first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 11th overall pick.

The First Team All-American now has another honor he can add to his successful college career by being named to the Big 12's All-Decade Team by D1Baseball.com. He joins current major leaguers Michael Wacha, Jonathan Gray and Corey Knebel on the list.