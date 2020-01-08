MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Alek Manoah Makes Big 12's All-Decade Team

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers had arguably its best season in program history in 2019 after earning the right to host a regional for the first time since 1955. Baseball is certainly a team effort, but the Mountaineers' success can also be attributed to a huge junior season from right handed pitcher Alek Manoah.

During his 16 starts in 2019, he posted a record of 9-4 and finished with an ERA of 2.08. What was most impressive was his strikeout to walk ratio, striking out 144 and walking only 27 in 108 innings of work.

Manoah was the biggest show in Morgantown last spring and brought fans closer to Mountaineer baseball. Last spring, he was selected in the first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 11th overall pick. 

The First Team All-American now has another honor he can add to his successful college career by being named to the Big 12's All-Decade Team by D1Baseball.com. He joins current major leaguers Michael Wacha, Jonathan Gray and Corey Knebel on the list.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Oklahoma State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Discuss the West Virginia, Oklahoma state game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Where Does West Virginia Land in Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Schuyler Callihan

March isn't here yet, but it's never to early for bracket talk

WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins Fined by Big 12

Christopher Hall

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sanctioned by Big 12

What the Hiring of Matt Rhule Means for Will Grier's Future

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers have found a head coach, now what about quarterback?

Mountaineers in the Pros: Season Finale

Anthony G. Halkias

Check in to see which former Mountaineers will become free agents and how they performed throughout the course of the 2019-2020 NFL regular season

Mountaineers in the Playoffs: Wildcard Weekend

Anthony G. Halkias

Check to see how those former Mountaineers performed in week one of playoff action

Oscar Tshiebwe has reached elite status

Zach Campbell

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the Big 12 and nation's best

No. 17 West Virginia Overpowers Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

West Virginia wins first Big 12 game on the season with a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State

West Virginia, Kansas Game Thread

Christopher Hall

Join the discussion with the Mountaineer Maven staff as WVU takes on Kansas

Florida WR has WVU in Top 10

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia stays in the running for Florida receiver