Barry and Blasick Earn Academic All-District Honors

WVU infielder Nathan Blasick and outfielder Braden Barry selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

West Virginia sluggers Braden Barry and Nathan Blasick were named to the were named to the 2022 Academic All-District 2 First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday. 

The honor marks the first of both players’ careers, and the first time a Mountaineer baseball player has been selected to the team since Jason Pape in 2007, as well as the first time multiple WVU players were named to the team since Lee Fritz and Zac Cline in 2003.

Barry, a finance major, has appeared on the Dean’s List, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll, and was a member of the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. He's maintaining a 3.81 GPA.

The sophomore is hitting .308 on the season with four home runs and 17 RBI

Blasick is holding a 3.95 GPA as a finance major. He's appeared on the President's List, Dean's List, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll, and was a member of the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

The sophomore is batting .260 with three home runs, and 11 RBIs on the year. 

The Mountaineers are back in action on Friday versus the Oklahoma Sooners with the first pitch set 7:30 in Norman, OK for the first of a three-game series. Game two is Saturday at 3:00 and the series finale is Sunday at 1:00 pm. 

