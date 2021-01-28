Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll Released

Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced the baseball preseason poll with West Virginia picked to finish 6th out of nine teams.

1. Texas Tech

2. TCU

3. Texas

4. Oklahoma State

5. Oklahoma

6. West Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Baylor

9. Kansas

West Virginia being predicted to finish 6th may seem low but this is a loaded conference and arguably the toughest conference in baseball outside of the SEC. The Mountaineers are set to begin the season as the 14th ranked team in the country, so that should tell you how good the Big 12 Conference really is.

The Mountaineers began the 2019 season with an 11-5 record before the NCAA shut everything down due to the pandemic. It is believed to be the best start in the program's history. West Virginia returns a lot of talent on the pitching staff headlined by junior Jackson Wolf and sophomore Ryan Bergert. If the Mountaineers can get consistent outing from their starting rotation in 2021, they will certainly be in the mix to win the Big 12 championship.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.