Big 12 Tournament Bracket Set, WVU Waiting on Quarterfinal Opponent

Before West Virginia even took the field on Saturday, they had the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament locked up. What they didn't know was who would be in the No. 7, 10, and 11 spots, each of whom will fight to see the Mountaineers in the quarterfinals on Thursday. TCU, Utah, and Kansas State will take those respective spots.

The Big 12 changed the tournament format this year with the top six teams earning a double bye, the seven and eight seeds getting a single bye, and the 9-12 teams playing on opening night, leaving the 13th and 14 team ranked teams (Arizona and Houston) out of the event.

So if Utah or Kansas State is able to get past TCU and WVU's first opponent, they will be on their third starting pitcher, while the Mountaineers will be throwing their ace, Maxx Yehl. With the way TCU just played WVU this past weekend, I'd imagine Steve Sabins and Co. are hoping one of those two is able to beat the Frogs and make it to the quarters.

Should West Virginia win its first game, it will take on the winner of Arizona State and Cincinnati in the semifinals. They won two of three at Arizona State, but dropped two of three to the Bearcats on the road — a series they should have won. If they are to make it to the championship game, they will likely face one of Kansas, UCF, or Oklahoma State.

Big 12 Tournament schedule

Tuesday, May 19 (Opening Round)

Game 1: No. 9 BYU vs. No. 12 Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Utah vs. No. 11 Kansas State, 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 20 (Second Round)

Game 3: No. 8 Baylor vs. BYU/Texas Tech winner, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 7 TCU vs. Utah/Kansas State winner, 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 21 (Quarterfinals)

Game 5: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 1 Kansas vs. Baylor/BYU/Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 2 West Virginia vs. TCU/Utah/Kansas State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Cincinnati, 11 p.m. ET

Friday, May 22 (Semifinals)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 23 (Championship)

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2