Blasick's Late Season Surge Carrying Over to the Summer League

WVU freshman Nathan Blasick is off to a hot start with the Green Bay Booyah
West Virginia freshman Nathan Blasick played sparingly to start the 2021 season, batting .161 with a home run and five RBI's. Then, on May 5th, when the Mountaineers were searching for some offense against rival Pitt, Blasick entered the game as a pinch hitter and ended the evening with a 3-3 performance and an 8-2 win over the nationally-ranked Panthers. 

Naturally, the big night earned him more opportunities at the plate, appearing in 14 out of the last 16 games and hitting .261 with four home runs and nine RBI's. 

Currently, Blasick is sharpening his skills in the college developmental league, Northwoods, playing for the Green Bay Booyah. He hit 538 through the first four games, including a triple on opening day. He's cooled off a bit and is now batting .344 in the first 10 games of the season, with three doubles, a triple, and six RBI's in 10 games on the season, including collecting hits in the last two games. 

