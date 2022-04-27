Skip to main content

Braithwaite Earns a Spot on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

West Virginia closer Trey Braithwaite is recognized as one of the top relievers in the country

West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite has earned a spot on the 2022 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List Wednesday afternoon.

Braithwaite is one of the 18 relievers on the midseason watchlist who also appeared on the NCBWA Preseason Watch List. 

The Winchester, VA native has made 16 appearances this season, collecting five saves, tied for fourth in the Big 12, and a pair of wins with a 1.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 innings of work. Additionally, he's allowed a mere nine hits on the year, holding opponents to a .117 batting average. 

There are 20 conferences represented on the list with the Southeastern Conference leading the way with seven relief pitchers. The American Athletic Conference, ASUN Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference each had five selections. The ACC and Conference USA followed with four apiece. In all, 16 of the 20 conferences have multiple selections.

The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 8 with the winner being named on Friday, June 17 at the 2022 College World Series.

