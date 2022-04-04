Skip to main content

Braithwaite Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite was selected as Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite as Newcome of the Week. 

Braithwaite pitched 5.2 innings of hitless relief out of the Mountaineer bullpen, earning a win and a save for West Virginia’s first series win at TCU. The Navy transfer pitched two innings in Friday’s opener, coming into the game in a 1-1 tied ball game, and allowed just an unearned run while striking out three, also notching his first win of the season. He entered the game on Sunday and retired all 11 Horned Frogs he faced, earning the save in a 5-2 Mountaineers victory.

West Virginia is back in action on Wednesday as the Mountaineers are set to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:30 pm inside Monongalia County Ballpark. 

