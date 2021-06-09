Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Brophy and Adams Nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Kevin Brophy and Audrey Adams have been nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released the nominations for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year. West Virginia's Kevin Brophy (Baseball) and Audrey Adams (Volleyball) were among the 20 candidates who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement as selected by a 10-person media panel.  

2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year Nominees

Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt (Soccer) and Jared Butler (Men’s Basketball), 

Iowa State’s Sami Williams (Softball) and David Carr (Wrestling), 

Kansas’ Manon Manning (Women’s Swimming & Diving) and Jonah Ulane (Baseball), 

K-State’s Ayoka Lee (Women’s Basketball) and Jordan Wicks (Baseball), 

Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley (Women’s Tennis) and Pat Fields (Football), 

Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark (Women’s Golf) and Cade Cunningham (Men’s Basketball), 

TCU’s Emily Alvarado (Soccer) and Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya (Men’s Track & Field), 

Texas’ Alexandra Watson (Rowing) and Sam Ehlinger (Football), 

Texas Tech’s Ruth Usoro (Women’s Track & Field) and Tony Bradford Jr. (Football) 

West Virginia’s Audrey Adams (Volleyball) and Kevin Brophy (Baseball).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Kevin Brophy
Baseball

Brophy and Adams Nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Screen Shot 2021-06-09 at 3.07.44 AM
Recruiting

Jaden Mangham Discusses Official Visit to WVU

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Gives Explanation Behind Number Change

Paul Mcintosh Richmond
Baseball

Paul McIntosh Has Big Night in MLB Draft League Debut

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of Each 2022 WVU Football Commit

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 6.49.48 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: 2022 LB Torren Wright Makes Decision

Randy Mazey summer baseball
Baseball

West Virginia University Baseball Adds Depth to their Bullpen

WVU Football
Football

Countdown to West Virginia's Season Opener: No. 88 Shawn Terry