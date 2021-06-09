Brophy and Adams Nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Kevin Brophy and Audrey Adams have been nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released the nominations for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year. West Virginia's Kevin Brophy (Baseball) and Audrey Adams (Volleyball) were among the 20 candidates who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement as selected by a 10-person media panel.

2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year Nominees

Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt (Soccer) and Jared Butler (Men’s Basketball),

Iowa State’s Sami Williams (Softball) and David Carr (Wrestling),

Kansas’ Manon Manning (Women’s Swimming & Diving) and Jonah Ulane (Baseball),

K-State’s Ayoka Lee (Women’s Basketball) and Jordan Wicks (Baseball),

Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley (Women’s Tennis) and Pat Fields (Football),

Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark (Women’s Golf) and Cade Cunningham (Men’s Basketball),

TCU’s Emily Alvarado (Soccer) and Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya (Men’s Track & Field),

Texas’ Alexandra Watson (Rowing) and Sam Ehlinger (Football),

Texas Tech’s Ruth Usoro (Women’s Track & Field) and Tony Bradford Jr. (Football)

West Virginia’s Audrey Adams (Volleyball) and Kevin Brophy (Baseball).

