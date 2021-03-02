Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Brophy Earns Player of the Week Honors

West Virginia infielder Kevin Brophy was named to the National Players of the Week List
On Monday, fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy was one of nine players named to the National Players of the Week list by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Randolph, New Jersey, native hit three home runs and drove in seven RBIs to help the No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers to a 2-1 record at the Coast Carolina University Baseball Tournament over the weekend. 

Brophy opened the weekend by homering and registering a double to go along with four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Kennesaw State on Feb. 26. Two days later, Brophy went deep twice against Bryant, driving in three in WVU’s come-from-behind, 9-7 win over Bryant. In all, he finished 4-for-13 (.308) at the plate in the three-day event.

The Mountaineers last received a weekly honor from Collegiate Baseball when junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert was named one of the National Players of the Week on Feb. 24, 2020.

