Coastal Carolina Outlasts West Virginia

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-1) closed out the season-opening Baseball at the Beach event with a 9-7 loss to Coastal Carolina (3-1) on Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Mountaineers grabbed an early 3-0 advantage with three runs in the top of the first when Grant delivered a two-out three-run blast. Coastal Carolina was able to get within a run in the bottom of the inning before WVU tacked on another run in the second.

The Chanticleers produced three runs in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead and extended their advantage in fifth with two additional runs.

West Virginia got within one in the sixth after Tevin Tucker worked a two-out walk with the bases loaded before Austin Davis delivered a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field.

The Mountaineers tied the game in the seventh on a wild pitch, giving Ben Abernathy home plate.

The game remained knotted at seven until the bottom of the eighth when Coastal Carolina plated two runs on reliever Jacob Watters. The Mountaineers brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but fall short in the final game of the Bash at the Beach 9-7.

