Skip to main content

Coastal Carolina Outlasts West Virginia

West Virginia drops final game in the Bash at the Beach

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-1) closed out the season-opening Baseball at the Beach event with a 9-7 loss to Coastal Carolina (3-1) on Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Mountaineers grabbed an early 3-0 advantage with three runs in the top of the first when Grant delivered a two-out three-run blast. Coastal Carolina was able to get within a run in the bottom of the inning before WVU tacked on another run in the second.

The Chanticleers produced three runs in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead and extended their advantage in fifth with two additional runs.

West Virginia got within one in the sixth after Tevin Tucker worked a two-out walk with the bases loaded before Austin Davis delivered a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field.

Read More

The Mountaineers tied the game in the seventh on a wild pitch, giving Ben Abernathy home plate.

The game remained knotted at seven until the bottom of the eighth when Coastal Carolina plated two runs on reliever Jacob Watters. The Mountaineers brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but fall short in the final game of the Bash at the Beach 9-7.  

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU Baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Outlasts West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
32 seconds ago
Daryl Porter Jr.
Football

Former WVU CB Daryl Porter Jr. to Choose Between Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan
12 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; The Big 12 logo is projected on a wall during Big 12 Media Day at the Westin Galleria.
Baseball

Wetherholt Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall
22 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets A Pesky TCU Squad

By Christopher Hall
1 hour ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-20T230829.312
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
USATSI_15672015_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
USATSI_17262576_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Huggins Sees Lack of Fire in This Year's Team, 'We're Not Hungry Enough'

By Schuyler Callihan
5 hours ago
USATSI_17417228_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Nets Waive Former WVU Guard Jevon Carter

By Schuyler Callihan
5 hours ago