Confidence Meter: Which Draft-Eligible Mountaineers Will Return in 2027

West Virginia's season is now over, and over the course of the next couple of months, Steve Sabins will be putting the final touches on the 2027 roster while also assisting those who are draft-eligible to make the right decision.

Ultimately, it will come down to the player, his family, and the agent, assuming there is one involved, but Sabins will certainly offer his opinion as well.

Which draft-eligible Mountaineers could come back? Who is destined to sign a pro contract? I've got some thoughts.

Confidence meter is 0-10, 10 being max confidence in returning to WVU.

LHP Maxx Yehl — 1/10

The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year seems destined to go in the first five rounds or so of this year's draft, and given his injury history, along with his stellar production this season, it makes all the sense in the world to sign a pro contract and begin his journey to the show. I don't see there being much benefit in him returning to maybe rise a round or two at max. That said, there are no absolutes when it comes to draft decisions, so I'll give it a one.

RHP Dawson Montesa — 5/10

A couple of months ago, I would have had this at probably an eight. It looked like Montesa would be well on his way to returning for another year, but after his showing in the NCAA Tournament, I think there's a chance he could sign. Steve Sabins even mentioned the other day that there's been some chatter about him potentially going in the first five rounds. If that happens, I wouldn't expect him back in a Mountaineer uniform. If he slides due to concerns of command, then perhaps he returns for his final year. I think this is 50/50 as it gets.

OF/1B Armani Guzman — 6.5/10

Guzman is nowhere to be found on the top prospect rankings by most outlets. Perfect game has him at 366, which would be the 12th round. If he falls somewhere in that range, I'd feel pretty good about his chances to come back. This was his first year as a full-time starter, and he can be one of the most electrifying players in the country. The pop is what is missing in his game right now, and if he can add a little of that, he'll rise up the draft board in a big way next year. My gut says he comes back.

3B Tyrus Hall — 9/10

Just as I mentioned with Yehl, there are no guarantees. Hall hit well enough to be jotted down on scouts' notepads, especially after seeing what he can do with the glove on the hot corner. That said, there's still too much swing and miss in his game, particularly against the breaking ball. If he were to be drafted, it would come pretty late. I'd be shocked if No. 8 wasn't back in Morgantown in 2027.