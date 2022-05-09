Skip to main content

Dayne Leonard Earns Co-Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia utility infielder Dayne Leonard secures Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its weekly awards with West Virginia's Dayne Leonard earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, sharing the honors with Kansas State pitcher German Fajardo.

Leonard hit .400 with two extra-base hits and six RBI, while starting games at third base, designated hitter and catcher. He went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Mountaineers’ 8-6 victory over Texas Sunday, unloading the bases with a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, then tacking on an insurance run with an eighth-inning single to finish with four RBI. The Virginia Tech transfer has raised his batting average 54 points since April 23, is now hitting .310 on the season and earned his first Big 12 weekly honor.

