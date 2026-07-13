Ex-WVU Pitcher Chase Meyer Drafted by the Chicago Cubs — Here's Why It Matters

Former West Virginia right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer was selected in the ninth round of the 2026 MLB draft (277th overall) by the Chicago Cubs.

The slot value for that selection is $204.1k, so he will have a tough decision to make in the next two weeks — turn pro or continue his collegiate career at Arizona State.

Meyer was expected to be a key piece of West Virginia’s pitching staff in 2026, but after some disagreements with the coaching staff early in the year, he was dismissed from the program, which was a shocking piece of news at the time.

Many thought that his departure would be a massive blow to West Virginia’s staff, and while it certainly would’ve helped to have another electric arm like his, the Mountaineers were still able to piece together one of the best pitching staffs, not only in the Big 12 but all of college baseball.

In 22 appearances last year, 19 in relief, Meyer had a 9-2 record and posted an ERA of 3.94. This season, he appeared in just two games before his dismissal, going 3.1 innings and allowing just one earned run. He finishes his career at WVU with an 11-3 record, a 5.09 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.613.

Earlier this summer, Meyer announced that he will be transferring to Arizona State. If the Sun Devils and Mountaineers face one another next spring, it will be Arizona State’s turn to hit the road, making for an interesting return to Morgantown for the hard-throwing righty.

Why it matters for WVU if he signs with the Cubs

West Virginia University pitcher Chase Meyer | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Well, for starters, the Mountaineers wouldn't have to worry about facing him, assuming Arizona State is a part of their Big 12 schedule next year. But probably more importantly, it would give WVU another draft pick. Yes, he was dismissed from the program, but WVU would be the only college team that he played for and would get full credit for putting him at the next level, not Arizona State.

West Virginia draft results

*- WVU commits

Competitive Balance-B (No. 72 overall): RHP Dawson Montesa —> St. Louis Cardinals

Round 3 (No. 91 overall): LHP Maxx Yehl —> Kansas City Royals

*Round 6 (No. 175 overall): SS Owen Henne —> St. Louis Cardinals

Round 8 (No. 236 overall): OF Paul Schoenfeld —> Arizona Diamondbacks

Round 9 (No. 277 overall) RHP Chase Meyer —> Chicago Cubs

Round 10 (No. 298 overall): RHP Ian Korn —> San Francisco Giants

Round 11 (No. 315 overall): RHP Kyle Casteel —> Chicago White Sox