Hampton Earns CCBL All-Star Selection

West Virginia hurler Ben Hampton was selected to the Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Team on Sunday as a reserve for the East Division representing the Chatham Anglers.

In six games, four of which were starts, Hampton holds a 0-1 record and a 2.07 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 30.6 innings of work. He's hit summer league season high's eight strikeouts twice in the last three games, totaling 23 strikeouts during the span. To lead off the three-game stretch, Hampton tossed 6.1 scoreless innings.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Hampton was steady for the Mountaineers in the middle game of the weekend series this past season. He led WVU with eight wins on the year and was good enough for second in the Big 12, finished the regular season with a 4.50 ERA., and ranked fifth in the league with 85 strikeouts to earn All-Big 12 Honorable mention.

About the Cape Cod Baseball League

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the premier collegiate summer baseball league in the nation founded in 1885. The Cape Cod Baseball League is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Players from across the United States representing all NCAA college divisions are recruited to play in the 10-team league. Teams are located in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham and Yarmouth-Dennis. The Cape Cod Baseball League has a 40-game regular-season schedule and an action-packed postseason made up of best-of-three quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship series. The league operates primarily with volunteers and has since its’ inception which is another unique and appealing quality that is the Cape Cod Baseball League.

